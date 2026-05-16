India Emerging as Global Hub for Agricultural Innovation

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana)/ Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: Reaffirming India's critical role in its global research and innovation ecosystem, Syngenta's Global Crop Protection Head of Research & Development - Camilla Corsi visited India. The visit underscored Syngenta's long-term commitment to India as a key geography for science-led agricultural innovation, farmer-centric solutions, and sustainable growth.

During the visit, Camilla spent time on the ground with farmers across key agri-clusters, witnessed Syngenta's real-world impact in Indian fields, and engaged closely with teams across research, development, and commercial functions. She was accompanied by Leandro Martinho, Head Crop Protection Development, AMEA, along with other senior India leadership.

A central highlight of the visit was Camilla's field engagement in Hyderabad, where she interacted with women farmers, gaining first-hand insights into the challenges, aspirations, and transformational impact of Syngenta's solutions at the grassroots. She also visited Valagro Biosciences, a Syngenta Group company, reinforcing the Group's integrated approach to biologicals and sustainable agriculture.

Camilla engaged extensively with Syngenta India's R & D community at the Hyderabad site, participating in a detailed walkthrough that included an overview of the Hyderabad centre, site development plans, laboratory tours, and field visits. She also attended the company's TechFest, celebrating farmer-centric innovation and cross-functional collaboration, "At Syngenta, innovation begins in the field, with farmers at the centre," said Camilla Corsi, Head of CP Research & Development, Syngenta.

"Meeting Indian farmers, especially women farmers, and seeing how science translates into real outcomes on the ground was deeply inspiring. India is a powerhouse of scientific talent and agricultural diversity, and it plays an increasingly important role in shaping solutions not only for this market, but for global agriculture."

A key milestone during the visit was the launch and inauguration of an AI-enabled chatbot, marking another step in Syngenta India's journey toward an integrated digital-first engagement and smarter access to information for teams.

Reflecting on the visit, Leandro Martinho, Head - CP Development, AMEA, said, "India stands out for the depth of science, speed of innovation, and the strong connection between research teams and farmers to support rural prosperity. Visiting the fields, labs, and research centres reaffirmed how integral India is to our AMEA and global R & D ambitions. The energy, capability, and purpose of the teams here are truly impressive."

Syngenta India's focus on strengthening its R & D infrastructure, digital innovation, and talent reflects its belief that solutions developed close to farmers can deliver scalable impact. The visit reinforced India's position as a strategic hub driving Syngenta's mission of advancing sustainable agriculture through science and innovation.

About Syngenta India

Syngenta India is a leading agriculture company committed to improving farm productivity and sustainability through innovation in crop protection, seeds, and digital solutions. With a strong presence across India's key agricultural regions, Syngenta works closely with farmers, partners, and communities to advance resilient farming practices, enhance crop yields, and support rural prosperity. The company continues to invest in research, capability building, and farmer-centric programs aimed at shaping the future of Indian agriculture.

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