India ITME Society Honours Industry Excellence at India ITME Technical Awards 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1: India International Textile Machinery Exhibitions Society (India ITME Society) marked a significant milestone for the textile engineering sector with the 3rd edition of ITME Technical Awards 2025, at a high-level industry gathering in Mumbai.

Led by Mr. Ketan Sanghvi, Chairman & Member of the Steering Committee of India ITME Society, the event brought together senior industry leaders, policymakers, academicians' technologists and Ms. Roop Rashi Mahapatra, IA & AS, Chief Executive Officer, Khadi & Village Industries Commission, Government of India, underscoring the growing national focus on innovation, skills and advanced manufacturing in textiles.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Ketan Sanghvi, Chairman & Member of the Steering Committee, India ITME Society, said "The applications we received this year clearly reflect the bright future of India's textile engineering industry. Young innovators are leading the way with fresh ideas, strong passion and a start-up mindset. At India ITME Society, we are proud to offer a platform that helps these innovative minds turn their dreams into reality."

Ms. Roop Rashi Mahapatra, IA & AS, Chief Executive Officer, Khadi & Village Industries Commission, Government of India, said "Khadi and traditional industries should not be seen with a philanthropic lens. They are powerful engines of growth. When tradition is combined with modern technology and design, it creates sustainable livelihoods, stronger enterprises and inclusive development across the value chain".

Mr. Neeraj Jain, Joint Managing Director, Vardhman Textiles, added "With rapid shifts in cotton sourcing, fabric innovation and global demand, the textile industry needs sharper technical insights.

Mr. Edward Menezes, Executive Chairman, Rossari Biotech Limited, said "My passion is to build a design-led company and marketplace that can stand on its own strength. While industry support from media, society, and exhibitions is important, true success comes from vision, consistency, and belief in the power of design."

Ms Swati Pandey, VCMD of Maharashtra Airport Development company, said "Technology alone will not take us to the next level. What we need is innovation, a new way of thinking, and the courage to break out of old patterns. Today, AI has become the third partner in our journey, helping industry move faster and smarter."

India ITME Technical Awards 2025 Supported by Ministry of Textiles, Govt of India & Ministry of Heavy Industries, Govt of India & Powered by SBI recognised individuals, companies and students for outstanding contributions to textile engineering, innovation, sustainability and technical excellence. The awards aim to encourage continuous improvement, adoption of advanced technologies and knowledge sharing across the textile value chain.

India ITME Society brought on board reputed technocrats & visionary leaders from across India as the esteemed jury. Mr. Uday Gill, Board Member, ITMF; Mr. Hemant Sharma, President, Reliance Industries Ltd.; Mr. Updeep Singh, CEO (Odisha), Welspun Group; Mr. Sasanka Aich, Executive Director, Deesan Group; Dr. G V Aras, Strategic Advisory and Mentor, ITA Technology Transfer; Mr. Ullhas Nimkar, Chairman, NimkarTek Technical Services; Dr. Ajit Khare, Professor, NIFT; Dr. Pratima Goyal, HOD - Textile & Fashion Technology, College Of Home Science, Nirmala Niketan; Dr. Jinal Sangani, HOD - Apparel Manufacture & Design, S.N.D.T. Women's University; Mr. Sanjiv Lathia, Director, Lathia Group; Mr. S. Hari Shankar, Joint Managing Director, Lakshmi Card Clothing; Mr. M. Sankar, Director (Operations), LMW Ltd.; Mr. Ketan Sanghvi, Chairman, India ITME Society; Mr. S. Senthil Kumar, Hon. Treasurer, India ITME Society & Mr. Avinash Mayekar, MD, Suvin, Technical Advisor.

Award Winners - India ITME Technical Awards 2025

* Textile Engineering & Technology Champion

Processing & Finishing Yamuna Machine Works

* Cutting Edge Textile Engineering Technology

Yamuna Machine Works

* Textile Engineering & Technology Champion: Honouring Women Leadership

Ms. Amoli Shah, Prashant Gamatex Pvt. Ltd

* Best Eco-Design (Students Category)

Post-Graduation Winner: Mr. Sourav Banerjee

* Textile Engineering & Technology Champion

Textile & Allied Sectors: Zydex Industries Private Limited

* Sustainability Centric Organization

Zydex Industries Private Limited

* Best CSR Initiative

Textile Engineering Company: Prashant Gamatex Pvt. Ltd

* Best Eco-Design (Students Category)

Under Graduation Winner: Ms. Bhagyashri Khade

* Textile Engineering & Technology Champion

Accessories: Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt. Ltd.

* Successful Technology Transfer & Manufacturing under "Make in India" Vision

Rieter India Pvt. Ltd

* Best CSR Initiative Regional Textile or Textile Engineering Industry Association:

Jodhpur Handicrafts Exporters Association

* Best Eco-Design (Students Category)

Under Graduation Runner-up: Mr. Manal Kadale

The evening concluded with industry interactions and networking, reinforcing India ITME Society's role as a key platform for dialogue, collaboration and progress within India's textile engineering ecosystem.

About India ITME Society

India International Textile Machinery Exhibitions Society (India ITME Society) is a nonprofit apex industry body established in 1980 to support and serve the Textile Engineering Industry through exhibitions, Events, Trade Promotion Services.

