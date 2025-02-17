India's Amusement Industry Gears Up for Growth at IAAPI Expo 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17: The Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI) is thrilled to announce its premier exhibition, the 23rd IAAPI Amusement Expo, taking place from February 19-21, 2025, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai. The event is proudly supported by Ministry of Tourism, under its banner of 'Incredible India', Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Govt of India and Uttar Pradesh Tourism as Partner State.

This expo serves as a powerful testament to the flourishing Amusement, Leisure, and Entertainment (ALE) industry in India. Building on the resounding success of previous IAAPI Expos, this year's edition promises to be an even grander affair, uniting industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from across the spectrum. The Expo offers a crucial platform for showcasing cutting-edge products, services, and technologies, solidifying its position as a hub for creative expression and unparalleled business opportunities.

Why Attend the IAAPI Amusement Expo 2025:

Unmatched Scale: Witness over 200 exhibitors from more than 20 countries, including industry leaders from Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Dubai (UAE), Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Liechtenstein, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the USA.

Comprehensive Events: Participate in a range of concurrent events, including the IAC Connect conference, Networking Evening, National Awards for Excellence, and insightful training programs.

Unparalleled Networking Opportunities: Connect and forge relationships with key decision-makers from Amusement Parks, Theme Parks, Water Parks, and Indoor Amusement Centre (IAC).

Innovation and Product Launches: Introduce your latest products, explore promising joint ventures, and discover the newest trends shaping the industry.

Invaluable Industry Insights: Gain knowledge from business leaders and industry experts through engaging discussions on critical industry issues.

Commenting on the industry's remarkable growth, Mr. Srikanth Goenka, Chairman of IAAPI, remarked, "The Attractions Industry is on the cusp of unprecedented growth, with the potential to double in size by 2030.

The Indian Amusement Park and Indoor Amusement Centre industry is collectively pegged at INR 11,500 cr. in 2023 and is estimated to grow to approximately INR 22,000 cr. by 2023 assuming 12% CAGR from 2023-27 and 6% growth beyond. Amusement industry is one of the major drivers of domestic tourism in the country.

The IAAPI Amusement Expo will be the largest gathering ever, bringing together industry leaders to collaborate, share knowledge, and shape the future of amusement and entertainment. We encourage you to join us and be a part of this exciting journey."

"Our flagship event, the IAAPI Amusement Expo, is poised to be our largest gathering yet, with a record number of exhibitors from across the globe. This platform will serve as a powerful catalyst for growth and innovation within our industry. We invite you to join us in February 2025 to connect with industry leaders, explore cutting-edge technologies, and seize the opportunities that await.", he further added.

For amusement park professionals seeking new ways to engage visitors, the IAAPI Expo 2025 offers a wealth of opportunities. The exhibitor profile will be diverse, showcasing a wide range of companies from the amusement and entertainment industry. This includes leading manufacturers of rides, games, and attractions, alongside innovative suppliers specializing in safety equipment, ride control systems, and theming elements. The expo will also be a platform for startups and emerging businesses to introduce their latest creations.

The show will attract professionals from amusement & attraction industry, potential investors from Malls & Real Estate, Resorts, Hospitality chains, Restaurant & Cafes, Sports Bars, Municipal & Local Government authorities who are exploring in creating tourism destinations, smart cities and entertainment hubs.

Don't miss this chance to discover cutting-edge technologies, explore new partnerships, and gain insights into the future of amusement park experiences.

Established in 1999, IAAPI has played a pivotal role in shaping the Indian amusement and entertainment industry. The association boasts over 500 members, encompassing SMEs, park operators, and equipment manufacturers, and serves as a powerful voice and advocate for the industry's continued progress.

Join us at the IAAPI Expo 2025 to experience the captivating evolution of India's amusement industry and become an active participant in its future.

For details on participation and further information, please visit: iaapi.org

