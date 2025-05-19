"India's Cold Revolution: The Untold Story of Refrigeration and Self-Reliance"

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 19: In recent years, India has witnessed remarkable growth across various sectors--be it technology, science, or defense. But there's one more sector that has quietly yet significantly contributed to the nation's economic progress: the refrigeration industry.

Refrigeration industry plays a critical role in supporting everything from food security and healthcare to industrial development and defense infrastructure. But have you ever paused to think about how cooling technology could be a driving force behind India's growth story? Let's take a step back and explore how this evolution began and how it's shaping the future.

In the post-independence era, India's refrigeration needs were primarily met through imports, with domestic manufacturing being minimal. The late 1950s marked a turning point when foreign exchange constraints prompted the establishment of local assembly units. Over the subsequent decades, the industry expanded its capabilities, producing a range of appliances including air conditioners, refrigerators, and deep freezers. The liberalization of the Indian economy in the 1990s further accelerated this growth, allowing both domestic and international players to contribute to the sector's diversification and expansion.

Amidst this evolving landscape, Shree Refrigerations emerged as a beacon of innovation and self-reliance. Originally serving the newspaper printing, Milk cooling and Test Equipment industry, The turning point came through a causal interaction--an old client, now involved with a company supplying systems to the Indian Navy, reached out. That company was grappling with serious technical issues in one of their naval refrigeration products and was seeking a reliable partner. Without hesitation, they recommended Shree Refrigerations, recognizing the company's technical expertise and innovative spirit.

When Mr. R.G. Shende, the visionary behind Shree, learned of this opportunity, he immediately sensed it was more than just a one-off project. He saw a potential new vertical--one that was strategic, long-term, and aligned with national priorities. As he delved deeper into the defense ecosystem, he identified a significant dependency: India was still heavily reliant on foreign technologies, particularly from multinational corporations, for mission-critical cooling systems used aboard warships and submarines. Determined to bridge this gap, Mr. Shende famously declared,

"Paani hi toh thanda karna hai, yaar... what they can do, I can do better!"

This determination led to the development of advanced refrigeration systems tailored for the Indian Navy, aligning with national initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Technological Innovations and Contributions

What began as a modest industry focused on basic cooling needs has now evolved into a hub of advanced technological innovation. Today, the Indian refrigeration sector is undergoing a transformative shift--driven by a strong push for indigenous development. At the heart of this evolution is a new generation of homegrown companies that are no longer just keeping pace with global standards, but actively setting them.

Shree Refrigerations stands as a prime example of this progress. It has been at the forefront of integrating cutting-edge technologies into its products. What truly sets Shree apart is their achievement in becoming the first Indian company to successfully demonstrate magnetic bearing chiller technology and its benefits to the Indian Navy through a live technological demonstration. These systems, characterized by oil-free operation and high energy efficiency, have been recognized for their reliability in demanding conditions. The Navy's interest in adopting this technology across new and existing vessels underscores the company's contribution to enhancing indigenous defense capabilities

The company's commitment to excellence has been acknowledged through various awards, including the GS Parkhe Award for Innovation in Entrepreneurship and the Brig. S.B. Ghorpade Award for MSME in Defence Manufacturing. Executive Director Mrs. Rajashri Shende's interaction with Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Udyami Bharat Conclave further highlighted the company's role in driving innovation from a relatively remote location, embodying the 'Local to Global' ethos

Addressing Industry Challenges

The refrigeration industry faces challenges related to climate preservation, necessitating shifts to new refrigerants and adherence to stringent energy efficiency standards. Shree Refrigerations, leveraging its technical expertise, has proactively addressed these issues, contributing to national efforts in environmental sustainability. The company has also participated in initiatives like the R12 replacement committee and supplied advanced testing equipment to premier institutions, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility.

The evolution of India's refrigeration industry is a testament to the nation's journey towards self-reliance and technological prowess. Shree Refrigerations exemplifies this transformation, demonstrating how indigenous innovation can meet and exceed global standards. As the industry continues to evolve, such enterprises play a crucial role in shaping a sustainable and self-sufficient future for India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)