India's Emerging AI Integrated IoT Company - APM Group Re-Brand Launch

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 7: APM is India's first company to build smart IoT products through Artificial Intelligence. APM's journey is about keeping simple values with smart new technology. While many companies focus on just selling products, APM builds complete solutions from scratch. They have their own teams for both software and hardware, which means they don't depend on anyone else to bring their ideas to life. Everything from designing to developing, testing, and finally manufacturing is done within the sample. This gives them full control to make sure every product is reliable, strong, and smart. Using advanced technology, APM's IoT modules help improve safety, efficiency, and performance across many industries.

APM provides a range of additional IoT-enabled modules designed to enhance vehicle intelligence and safety. The 4G WiFi Module enables high-speed wireless connectivity in vehicles. The Load Sensor is built to measure axle load or suspension pressure in real-time. The Auto Dipper automatically adjusts headlight intensity based on ambient light and oncoming traffic. APM systems integrate features like speed monitoring, engine diagnostics, predictive alerts, and accident prevention mechanisms, enhancing road safety for drivers, passengers, and cargo.

The company's AI-powered solutions provide real-time insights into vehicle health, fuel consumption, engine performance, and driver behavior helping fleet owners make data-driven decisions for smoother operations. APM systems also enable real-time tracking of machine health, operational efficiency, and predictive maintenance, which reduces downtime and maximizes productivity across industries like logistics, agriculture, and manufacturing. Their smart solutions are trusted by top automobile companies across India for helping to reduce costs, prevent breakdowns, and improve safety.

Today, APM's smart technology is used in over 1.2 million vehicles across 28 states and 2 union territories in India. Their growing network of 1,600+ trusted dealers ensures nationwide support. APM is also expanding into international markets, including Asia, the Middle East, and Africa--proving that Indian innovation is making a global mark.APM caters to a diverse range of industries like Automobile, Agriculture, Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Aerospace, Construction, Energy & Utilities, Pharmaceuticals, FMCG & much more.

APM also builds user-friendly apps and interfaces so you can easily check everything about your vehicle from your phone. APM believes in building a safer, smarter, and more connected world not limited to the automobile industry alone, but also across a wide range of sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and more. Their goal is to continue improving technology that benefits everyday users and businesses, making transport safer, more reliable, and more eco-friendly, with ongoing research and development.

The leadership team of APM is headed by Mr. Mohamed Kaja, CEO of APM Group who guides the company with a clear vision for the future. Mr. Ramesh leads the production team. He makes sure that products are made efficiently and at a high quality. Mr. Satham Hussain is the head of software development. He specializes in creating mobile apps, and custom solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT). Mr. Nazrudeen handles marketing and works on building the company's brand and reaching more customers. Mr. Jegurudeen, is in charge of Human Resources (HR) and Administration. He ensures smooth management of people and company processes.

APM is committed to leading in technology while also caring for nature. One example of this commitment is its partnership with the Plant a Billion Trees (PABT) initiative. Plant a Billion Trees (PABT) is a large-scale environmental initiative dedicated to combating climate change, restoring ecosystems, and improving air quality by planting a large number of trees. At APM, for every product sold, a portion of the proceeds directly supports the Plant a Billion Trees Green Movement. The PABT initiative was founded by Mr. Shailendra Shivakumar and Mr. Velraj Murugan, who have joined hands with Mr. Mohamed Kaja to drive this revolutionary movement forward. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has approved PABT for appreciated driving this revolutionary moment

