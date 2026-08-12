India's Exclusive 90-Day VAPT Training Program with 9-Hour Daily Hands-On by Securium Solutions Private Limited

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 12: As cyber threats continue to evolve at an unprecedented pace, the demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals has never been higher. Addressing this growing industry need, Securium Solutions Private Limited, through Securium Academy, has introduced its 90-Day VAPT (Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing) Training & Internship Program--an intensive, career-focused initiative designed to transform aspiring cybersecurity enthusiasts into industry-ready professionals.

Securium Solutions Private Limited is a CERT-In Empanelled Cybersecurity Company headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The company provides advanced cybersecurity services, including Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT), Digital Forensics, Incident Response, Security Audits, and Cyber Risk Management to government departments, enterprises, educational institutions, and organizations across multiple sectors.

With its focus on technical excellence, innovation, and practical cybersecurity solutions, Securium Solutions has established a strong presence within India's cybersecurity ecosystem.

Building on this industry expertise, Securium Academy has designed its flagship VAPT Training & Internship Program to bridge the gap between academic education and the practical requirements of the cybersecurity industry.

A Training Program That Replicates a Real Cybersecurity Job

Unlike conventional cybersecurity courses that primarily emphasize theoretical concepts, Securium Academy's flagship program follows a 9-hour daily practical learning model for 90 consecutive days. The intensive structure is designed to replicate the working environment and expectations of professional cybersecurity organizations.

Participants spend nine hours every day learning, practicing, analyzing, and working on cybersecurity challenges under the guidance of experienced professionals. The program covers vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, exploitation techniques, vulnerability validation, security analysis, and professional security report writing.

Rather than relying solely on isolated laboratory exercises, participants gain practical exposure to scenarios designed to closely reflect real-world cybersecurity engagements.

Learn Through Real-Time Projects and Practical Exposure

One of the key strengths of the program is its emphasis on practical implementation and project-based learning.

Throughout the 90-day journey, participants work on assessments involving web applications, networks, and other digital environments. They learn to identify vulnerabilities, validate security weaknesses, understand exploitation methodologies, assess risks, and prepare professional penetration-testing reports.

Participants also receive internship exposure through practical cybersecurity projects under expert supervision. This approach is intended to develop technical expertise, analytical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and the confidence required to work in professional cybersecurity environments.

Master Industry-Standard VAPT Tools and Techniques

The curriculum provides extensive hands-on exposure to widely used cybersecurity tools and technologies. Participants work with Kali Linux, Burp Suite, Nmap, Metasploit, Nessus, SQLmap, and other industry-standard tools used in vulnerability assessment and penetration testing.

The program focuses not only on learning tools but also on understanding the methodologies behind them. Participants learn how security professionals identify attack surfaces, discover vulnerabilities, validate findings, assess risks, and recommend appropriate remediation measures.

This approach helps learners develop both an attacker's mindset for identifying vulnerabilities and a defender's perspective for securing digital infrastructure.

How to Become a Penetration Tester?

To become a professional Penetration Tester, candidates need a strong foundation in networking, operating systems, web applications, and cybersecurity, combined with extensive hands-on practice. Learning industry-standard tools such as Kali Linux, Burp Suite, Nmap, Metasploit, and SQLmap, along with practical VAPT projects and internship experience, can help aspiring professionals build job-ready skills.

Structured training, real-world project exposure, professional mentorship, and continuous technical learning can further help candidates develop the capabilities required to pursue careers in penetration testing and ethical hacking.

Securium Academy's 90-Day VAPT Training & Internship Program provides an intensive pathway combining 9 hours of daily hands-on training, practical project exposure, internship experience, professional mentorship, and career preparation for individuals aspiring to become penetration testers.

A Structured Learning Path Towards Career Success

The 90-day program follows a progressive roadmap beginning with cybersecurity fundamentals, networking, web application security, penetration-testing methodologies, and VAPT concepts.

As students advance, they transition into intensive practical assignments involving vulnerability discovery, exploitation techniques, vulnerability validation, security assessments, and professional reporting.

The final phase focuses on career development through internship experience, portfolio creation, resume building, LinkedIn profile optimization, mock technical interviews, and dedicated placement preparation.

This comprehensive structure is designed to ensure that participants graduate with both technical capabilities and professional readiness.

Internship, Placement Support, and Industry Readiness

Securium Academy believes that practical experience is an important foundation for building a successful cybersecurity career.

Participants completing the program receive an Internship Completion Certificate, practical project exposure, a professional project portfolio, and placement assistance aimed at helping them explore opportunities within the cybersecurity industry.

Depending on their technical skills, practical capabilities, interview performance, and employer requirements, trained professionals can explore opportunities in areas such as VAPT, Ethical Hacking, Penetration Testing, Security Analysis, and Cybersecurity Operations.

Bridging India's Cybersecurity Skills Gap

As organizations increasingly invest in cybersecurity to protect their digital infrastructure from sophisticated threats, the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals remains a significant industry challenge.

Securium Academy's immersive learning model is designed to contribute toward addressing this skills gap by focusing on practical training rather than theory alone.

By combining intensive daily practice, project exposure, internship experience, professional mentorship, and career guidance, the program aims to equip aspiring professionals with the practical capabilities required to pursue careers in cybersecurity.

What is CyberSecurity365

CyberSecurity365.io is an AI-powered cybersecurity platform focused on helping organizations strengthen their security posture through integrated SIEM, GRC, and SOAR capabilities. The platform is designed to enable continuous security monitoring, risk management, governance, compliance, and faster incident response through a unified ecosystem. Founded by cybersecurity entrepreneurs Sunil Singh and Neha Singh, the platform reflects their vision of making advanced cybersecurity solutions more accessible to organizations. Both founders have also been featured in Forbes, further highlighting their contribution and growing recognition in the cybersecurity industry.

About Securium Academy

Securium Academy is the training and skill-development division of Securium Solutions Private Limited, focused on delivering industry-oriented cybersecurity education through practical learning, projects, internships, and expert mentorship.

The academy provides learning opportunities in areas including Ethical Hacking, Vulnerability Assessment & Penetration Testing (VAPT), Digital Forensics, Cloud Security, and Information Security.

With its 90-Day VAPT Training & Internship Program, Securium Academy aims to provide aspiring cybersecurity professionals with an intensive learning environment that combines technical education, hands-on practice, project exposure, internship experience, and career-focused preparation.

Admissions are currently open for the 90-Day VAPT Training & Internship Program, providing aspiring cybersecurity professionals with an opportunity to develop practical expertise, gain industry exposure, and prepare for careers in penetration testing and cybersecurity through one of India's intensive cybersecurity learning experiences.

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