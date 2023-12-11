India's Financial Intelligence Unit Registers Over Two Dozen Crypto Service Providers

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 11: In a notable development for the Indian cryptocurrency sector, over two dozen digital currency service providers have registered with India's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). This move, directed by the country's Finance Ministry in March, marks a significant step towards increased regulatory oversight in the rapidly evolving crypto space.

The FIU, functioning under the Ministry of Finance, plays a pivotal role in India's financial regulation system, primarily focusing on anti-money laundering (AML) and combating the financing of terrorism (CFT). The decision to mandate registration for crypto service providers aligns with global efforts to establish a regulated framework for the cryptocurrency market, known for its volatility and previously unchecked growth.

This development follows the increased scrutiny of cryptocurrencies and related financial services worldwide. In India, where the crypto market has seen a remarkable surge, the government's move to register these service providers is a balanced approach to ensure transparency and accountability while fostering innovation.

The registration process involves rigorous checks and balances, ensuring these service providers adhere to stringent AML and CFT guidelines. This includes the implementation of robust know-your-customer (KYC) norms and regular reporting of suspicious transactions to the FIU. Such measures are critical in preventing the misuse of digital currencies for illegal activities and safeguarding investors' interests.

Industry experts view this step as a positive sign, indicating the government's willingness to integrate cryptocurrencies into the formal financial system, albeit with necessary safeguards. It represents a shift from earlier apprehensions about the legitimacy of digital currencies and paves the way for more structured and responsible growth in the sector.

The move also reflects India's commitment to align with global standards in financial regulation. By keeping pace with international trends and protocols in cryptocurrency regulation, India positions itself as a responsible and forward-looking participant in the global financial landscape.

However, there isn't any word on how the Indian regulators view specific cryptocurrencies, a breakaway from the US's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that has accused most cryptocurrencies, including Cardano, Solana, Pi Network Coin, etc., of having features of a security asset.

The regulatory landscape in India for cryptocurrencies has been evolving, particularly in response to several high-profile cases of money laundering and fraud involving digital currencies. Here are some key case studies and developments:

Enforcement Directorate's Proactive Measures

India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been actively investigating several money laundering cases through cryptocurrencies. They have seized assets worth over USD 115 million linked to these crimes. The ED issued a show cause notice to a local exchange, WazirX, and its directors for crypto transactions exceeding USD 338 million. These actions highlight the government's commitment to combating the misuse of cryptocurrencies in money laundering schemes.

Regulatory Framework Strengthening

India has subjected cryptocurrency trading to anti-money laundering laws, mandating crypto exchanges and other related businesses to maintain comprehensive records of transactions. This includes transactions exceeding INR 10 lakhs and those integrally connected transactions. The entities must also report suspicious transactions and perform thorough know-your-customer (KYC) checks. Non-compliance with these regulations can result in substantial monetary penalties.

Significant Seizures and Arrests

The ED has attached approximately Rs 936 crore (over USD 115 million) as proceeds of crime and arrested five individuals in connection with crypto frauds. These actions were taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, reflecting the seriousness with which the government addresses cryptocurrency risks. In addition to money laundering, assets worth Rs 289.28 crore have been seized for violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

RBI's Stance and Digital Rupee Pilot

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been cautioning users about the risks of virtual currencies and advising regulated entities to continue thorough customer due diligence for crypto transactions. Interestingly, RBI also launched the first digital rupee (eRs-R) pilot in December 2022, indicating a nuanced approach towards digital currencies.

These case studies underscore the complexities and challenges in regulating cryptocurrencies in India. While the government is keen on preventing financial crimes and ensuring investor protection, it is also exploring the potential of digital currencies, as evidenced by the pilot of the digital rupee. This balancing act is pivotal as India continues to evolve its regulatory framework in line with global standards.

