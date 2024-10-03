India's First 3D Selfie Science Museum Launched at IBR International Convocation

VMPL Faridabad (Haryana) [India], October 3: India's first-ever 3D Selfie Science Museum was launched during the Annual International Convocation of the India Book of Records (IBR), which concluded at its corporate office today. The two-day event celebrated the exceptional accomplishments of record holders and achievers who arrived from across India and abroad. The chief guests of the ceremonies were Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs and Environment; Somnath Bharti, Delhi MLA; and Devender Chowdhary, Senior Deputy Mayor of Faridabad. Esteemed guests from Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia attended the convocation, including Dr Nguyen Hoang Anh, Vice President of the Vietnam Records Organization (VietKings), Nguyen Thi Tuong Van, Head of the International Relations Division of VietKings, and artist Chu Bao Que, a promoter of Vietnamese cultural values. The Chief Editor of Nepal Book of Records, Deepak Chandra Sen, also graced the ceremony. Vietnamese record holders who attended the event included Tran Thanh Toan, Nguyen Thi Ha, Le Huynh My Tram, and Le Que Minh.

Speaking at the much-anticipated event, Dr Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury, Editor-in-Chief of the India Book of Records, emphasized the significance of the newly inaugurated 3D Selfie Science Museum. He stated, "The 3D Selfie Science Museum offers an engaging and interactive way to understand science, allowing visitors of all ages to explore scientific concepts enjoyably. This makes it a valuable addition to modern education, inspiring a deeper interest in science among students and learners nationwide."

Addressing the audience with great enthusiasm and pride, Neerja Roy Chowdhury, the Managing Editor of the India Book of Records, remarked, "This year's convocation not only celebrated the brilliance and achievements of individuals who have pushed the boundaries of excellence, but it also showcased the unwavering spirit of innovation, dedication, and knowledge that IBR stands for. Through these extraordinary accomplishments, we continue to build a community of record holders who exemplify the essence of perseverance and the pursuit of excellence."

The event saw record holders like Rakesh Chandola, Retvik Agarwal, Devansh Singhal, Sharmistha Chakraborty, Piyali Ghosh, Dr Harshit Tiwari, Rakesh Kumar, Anand P Sharma, Bipin K Shah, S Sindhu, Kajal B Danicha, Angelika Das, Kancharla Srimahitraj, Jidhink, Daulatram Gupta, Sarthak Goyal, Arun Y Kulkarni, Saivi Singh, Vishalini NC, Hemant Kumar, Dr Ranjit Das, A Dharsini, Purvika Dungarwal, Yash Shekhar, Rajkamal, Jaysha Yadav, Atul Kumar, Vijay K Devarkhyani, Pawan Bansal, Ashutosh Panigrahi and Lt Col Manoj Kumar Nair being honored.

Other notable record holders included Jayasree Venugopal, Capt Rohit Malik, Kushagra Pandey, Richi Sharma, Raj Saini, Dr Wazir Chand Goyal, Santosh C Rajeshirke, Sameena Shaikh, Raja Sudhanthan, Vanita Borade, Manas M Bagh, Yajath G, Dr Bhagwan Singh, Divisha Rathi, Vandana Garg, Kapil Kishore, Aradhya Modanwal, Vishnu Gupta, Krishna Modanwal, Kushvidhaarth, Vedansh T Parikh, Lt Col Hemendra Bansal, TJG Srinivasa Rao, Sandeep Boyat, Ajas KA, Dr Sumeet Patil, Nikhil Bothra, Pradeep Khanal, Partho Sarkar, and Yesh K Thaker.

Distinguished IBR Achievers and Grand Masters in attendance included Suryavardhan Singh Dhirawat, Angel U Malewar, Subala Maharana, Debojyoti Bandyopadhyay, Advita M Tivrekar, Munnaluri T Samaikhya, Dr SA Mohan Krishna, Mrityunjaya Chakrawarty, Vaibhav Raj, Aaryav Chaurasia, Julfina Ali, Pallavi Rani, Pragyan Maity, ADNS V Prasad, Ganesh Tiwari, Rahul Kumar, Rajveer C Shah, Mente Suryansh, Prince Chaudhary, Rishu Raj, Manahsri A Allanki, Rakshith Rihan, Pericherla R Sree, Dr Chittaranjan Boruah, Maanvir Thakral, Chiraaksh Bhoopalam, Dr Bhagwan Singh, Aman Mishra, Aranya Chhabra, Nitu Verma and Sima Singh.

The India Book of Records, a premier record-keeping organization and custodian of Indian records since 2006, publishes an annual book featuring over 10,000 entries and a monthly magazine in both English and Hindi showcasing the stories of record holders. Monthly convocations are held to honor these achievers regularly. The organization adheres to the International Protocol for New Records guidelines. Some IBR record holders are nominated for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award each year and are felicitated during the Republic Day celebration.

For more information, visit: www.indiabookofrecords.in or call: +91 99994 36779.

