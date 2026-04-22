UP board result 2026 Time: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has confirmed the date and time for the declaration of Class 10 and Class 12 results. According to an official update on X, the UP Board results 2026 will be announced on April 23 at 4 pm.

Students can visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in to access the UP Board results for 2026. A press conference will be held to disclose the 2026 UP board results. The official websites will then activate the UPMSP 10 and 12 results link.

How to check and download UP Board Result 2026?

· Go to official website at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

· Press on UP Board Class 10 or 12 Result link

· Fill in your roll number and other details

· Click on submit button

· UP board result will display on screen

· Download and take printouts for later.

Details mentioned on UP board exam results 2026 scorecard

· Students name

· Parent's Name

· Subject-wise marks

· Total Marks Obtained

· Percentage

· Divison

ALSO READ: AP SSC results 2026: BSEAP Andhra Board Class 10 result expected soon · Qualifying status.

UP Board result 2026 pass criteria and next steps

Students must secure at least 33 per cent marks to pass the examination. Those who do not qualify will be eligible to appear for compartment exams.

The board also provides an option for re-evaluation. Students dissatisfied with their marks can apply online after the results are declared.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: When Results Are Expected, How to Check The board wants to provide students easy access. Only verified sites should be checked for results, officials recommended. Before seeing their findings, students should have their roll numbers handy. Schools will later distribute the original marksheets.

About the UP class 10th and 12th Result 2026

52,30,184 students registered for the UPMSP board exams this year. Of these, 24,79,341 students enrolled for the class 12 exam, and 27,50,843 students registered for the UP Board Class 10 exam. To download the UP Board marksheet 2026, they must provide their roll number and additional information.

Students can use their login information to obtain marksheets online. Results will also show Class 12 performance by stream. The list of top scorers will be released concurrently with the official results. Students who score highly will be acknowledged and rewarded appropriately.