India's Iconic Men's Fashion Brand - Double Bull Announces Re-launch into Today's Fashion World

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: Embarking on its 50th year in fashion, Double Bull, India's iconic men's fashion brand that introduced bold, vibrant party wear in the 90's announced its re-entry into the Indian Retail Industry with ambitious growth plans. With an aim to achieve 100Crores by FY31, the brand has rolled out a robust growth plan that will further strengthen its reach across the country and serve the young men of India with timeless fashion apparels. As part of its strategic future plans, the company plans to build-up its retail presence by increasing its footprint in the Multi Brand Outlets (MBOs) and also set-up over 50 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) in Rural and Urban markets across 14 states by this year-end. In line with this, the brand also announced its plans to enter the burgeoning D2C space with an exclusive e-commerce site by this year-end. The company has also announced significant leadership appointments to drive its new vision.

Double Bull entered the Indian Retail industry with its bold, fearless party-wear collection coupled with impeccable craftsmanship in the year 1974. Over the decades, Double Bull became a household name and a symbol of aspiration with its party-wear shirts capturing the imagination of young India back then. Today, with a fresh vision, Double Bull aims to bridge the gap between high-end quality and affordability, ensuring that premium fashion is accessible to everyone. In its 50th year, Double Bull aims to become a nationwide brand once again by expanding its horizon, focusing on innovative designs, fast fashion and reintroducing its iconic party wear shirts across 14 states with a balanced presence across EBOs and MBOs.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Jatin Manodra, CEO - Double Bull said, "As Double Bull marks 50 years in the Indian retail industry, we celebrate not only a significant milestone but also the resilience and dedication that have defined our journey. With new leadership steering the brand, we've revitalized our vision and established a clear growth strategy. From a current turnover of 35 Crores, our goal is to reach 100 Crores by FY2031. By blending our rich heritage with innovative strategies, Double Bull is set to reclaim its position as the go-to brand for party wear and beyond. We are also committed to offering premium-quality apparel with bold, innovative designs that empower fearless self-expression, all at an affordable cost. This is a unique offering currently missing in the Indian retail market, and Double Bull aims to bridge that gap. This is not just a celebration of our past; it's the beginning of an exciting, iconic future."

Double Bull is focused on broadening its product portfolio to meet the evolving demands of the modern consumer. The brand is set to introduce a new range of versatile, high-quality apparel that blends both fashion-forward designs and comfort, catering to various occasions beyond just party wear. Additionally, the brand is exploring innovative fabric technologies to enhance durability and sustainability, while ensuring affordability.

Founded in 1974, Double Bull Men's Fashion has been a trailblazer in premium menswear for 50 years. Known for its bold, contemporary styles that blend sophistication with everyday comfort, the brand has evolved into a symbol of confidence and refinement. Offering a versatile range of apparel--from impeccably tailored formal wear to effortlessly stylish casuals--Double Bull continues to set benchmarks in quality craftsmanship and trend-forward designs. As it marks its golden jubilee, the brand remains committed to innovation and excellence, ensuring every man makes a statement, no matter the occasion.

