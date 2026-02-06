India's Largest CIO Gathering, Nextech Summit 2026, Set To Bring Together 500+ Enterprise Technology Leaders In Mumbai This Week

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6: India's enterprise technology ecosystem will converge in Mumbai this week as NexTech Summit 2026, the country's largest CIO-focused conference presented by NetNex Global, prepares to host over 500 CIOs and senior technology leaders for high-level, closed-door discussions on enterprise intelligence, cybersecurity, and large-scale digital transformation.

Taking place tomorrow, NexTech Summit 2026 is positioned as a strategic forum for India's most influential enterprise decision-makers, bringing together leaders who are actively shaping technology strategy for 2026 and beyond. The invite-only summit is designed to enable peer-level dialogue on navigating complexity, scaling intelligence across enterprises, and securing digital-first organizations.

With its theme "Enterprise Connected: Intelligence at the Core, Transformation at Scale," the summit will focus on how CIOs are operationalizing AI, strengthening cyber resilience, modernizing enterprise architecture, and driving measurable business outcomes across industries.

Featured Enterprise Technology Leaders

The 2026 edition features a strong line-up of senior enterprise leaders, including:

- Rohit Kilam, Chief Technology Officer, HDFC Life

- Khushru Mistry, Chief Technology Officer, GM Modular

- Milind Korgaonkar, Chief Information Officer & Chief Digital Officer, Bajaj Electricals

- Atanu Roy, President & Group Chief Information Officer, PI Industries

- Ramita Vikram, Vice President - Customer Experience, Akasa Air

The summit will feature closed-door keynotes, leadership panels, and curated discussions led by CIOs and technology heads driving transformation at scale.

Strong Enterprise Technology Partner Ecosystem

NexTech Summit 2026 is supported by leading enterprise technology solution providers aligned with the evolving CIO agenda. Zoho joins as the Digital Transformation Partner, with Freshworks and Trundl participating as Gold Partners. Atomicwork comes on board as the Exhibiting Partner, while Prosares Solutions joins as the Networking Partner, contributing enterprise-grade platforms and AI-driven solutions to the summit ecosystem.

Attendance and Registration

NexTech Summit 2026 remains a closed-door, invite-only platform, curated exclusively for senior enterprise technology leaders. Attendance is limited to ensure meaningful, outcome-driven conversations, with all registrations subject to review and approval.

Enterprise leaders seeking to engage strategically are invited to reach out on the below links..

Explore the summit: www.nextechsummit.com/2026/

Request an invite: https://zfrmz.in/DCpIabuOwa3UdoER4Mwy

