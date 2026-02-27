India's Mobility Industry Sees Major Entry: Bhrosa Group to Launch "Bhrosa Cab", Expands Franchise Model Pan-India in Tier-II Cities

VMPL

New Delhi / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: India's fast-growing startup ecosystem is set to witness a major development as Bhrosa Group officially announces its entry into the cab aggregation sector with the launch of Bhrosa Cab. The initiative is being led by Founder Director Gaurav Rana Sukhija, who revealed plans to begin operations in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Chandigarh Tricity, Jaipur, and Lucknow, followed by expansion across Tier-II cities through a structured franchise model.

Entering a market dominated by established players such as Uber and Ola Cabs, Bhrosa Group is positioning Bhrosa Cab as a strong, trust-driven alternative focused on transparency, safety, and driver empowerment.

A Trust-Based Business Model

According to the company, Bhrosa Cab is not just another ride-hailing service but "a new beginning built on trust." Under the leadership of Gaurav Rana Sukhija, the company aims to deliver:

- A transparent and fair fare structure

- Better earning opportunities for drivers

- A customer-first service model

- Advanced technology-enabled ride monitoring

- Nationwide franchise expansion across emerging cities

The franchise model is designed to empower local entrepreneurs and ensure strong regional operations with scalable growth.

Strong Focus on Women's Safety

Bhrosa Cab has placed women's safety at the forefront of its operations. The company has introduced:

- 24x7 live ride tracking

- Integrated emergency SOS feature

- Strict driver background verification

- A dedicated helpline for women passengers

- Enhanced safety measures for late-night travel

Company officials emphasized, "Safety is not a feature -- it is a responsibility."

Boosting Employment & Strengthening Startup India

Bhrosa Group positions itself as a rising Indian startup prepared to compete with major industry players by offering a credible, homegrown alternative. The initiative is expected to generate significant employment opportunities while empowering local driver communities through improved income structures and transparent operational policies.

With its franchise-led expansion strategy, Bhrosa Cab aims to extend reliable mobility services beyond metro cities and establish a strong footprint across Tier-II and Tier-III markets nationwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)