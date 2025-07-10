India's Wound Care Gets a Boost with New NPWT Practical Manual

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 10: India is grappling with a growing wound care crisis, with over 62 million people living with diabetes--25% of whom are at risk of developing diabetic foot ulcers--and a sharp rise in trauma cases each year. The crisis is further exacerbated by an aging population, rising obesity, undiagnosed diabetes, and increasing the need of quality care. To address this urgent need, a new manual titled "Negative Pressure Wound Therapy: A Practical Manual for Advanced Wound Care" was launched at the NoWound Clinical Dialogues Meet 2025, in collaboration with APAR health, bringing together more than 20 of India's foremost plastic, vascular, and orthopedic surgeons.

Developed under the guidance of eminent clinicians from leading medical institutions. This book brings together evidence-based practices, clinical insights, and multidisciplinary perspectives to serve as a practical guide for medical students, residents, nurses, and all professionals involved in wound care. It aims to simplify decision-making and enhance outcomes through effective use of NPWT from high-volume tertiary centres to district hospitals with limited infrastructure.

Chronic and complex wounds continue to impose a significant burden on India's health system. Approximately 25 percent of people with diabetes develop diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs), and among them, nearly one in five require amputations due to delayed or inadequate treatment. Trauma care presents another challenge, with an estimated 4.7 lakh people sustaining major injuries each year. An independent study estimates the total wound care spend, including both services and products, at ₹19,736 crores. Yet, nearly 70% of patients still lack access to advanced, affordable treatment.

NPWT is a globally accepted, protocol-driven therapy known to accelerate wound closure, reduce infections, minimise hospital stays, and significantly lower amputation risk. However, awareness, standardised training, and access remain fragmented across much of the country.

"We are at a critical juncture. Wound care in India needs to move from reactive treatment to proactive, protocol-based management. This manual brings together scientific precision and real-world experience to support clinicians at every level--from large tertiary hospitals to smaller care centres. It's a step toward making structured, outcome-driven wound care the national standard," said Dr Aditya Aggarwal, Vice Chairman of Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery, Medanta - The Medicity, Gurugram, and Chief Editor of the manual

"The strength of this manual lies in its relevance. It reflects how we work in our hospitals, not just what the textbooks say. It empowers every clinician, whether they're in a super-specialty center or a smaller surgical unit, to use NPWT safely and effectively," said

Dr Tarun Grover, Director, Division of Vascular & Endovascular Sciences, Medanta and Co-Chief editor of the practical manual

"This manual represents a shared vision. It is rooted in decades of hands-on clinical work and built to solve real challenges. We hope it enables faster healing, better outcomes, and more confidence in wound care decision-making across India," added Dr Varun Gupta, Scientific Advisor of NPWT Practical Manual, CEO & Founder of NoWound by MedVital Ventures

The manual brings together global best practices and Indian clinical insight to offer step-by-step guidance for NPWT application, monitoring, and wound-specific protocols. It includes real-world adaptations for chronic, traumatic, and post-surgical wounds, along with complication management strategies and safety checklists tailored to the needs of Indian patients.

The book also offers practical implementation recommendations around cost-efficiency, device maintenance, training for nursing staff, and NPWT homecare considerations.

This initiative is supported by NoWound Clinical Dialogues, APAR Health, and has been published by KSG Publications. The manual is the result of an extensive collaboration among over 20 surgeons, scientific advisors, and editorial professionals dedicated to enhancing wound care outcomes in India.

Contributing doctors to the manual include Dr Aditya Aggarwal, Dr Hari Venkatramani, Dr Tarun Grover, Dr. Amitabh Singh, Dr Anil Kumar Murarka, Dr Ashish Rai, Dr Avtar Singh Bath, Dr Harsh Vardhan Puri, Dr Krishnan Srinivasan, Dr Lalit Choudhary, Dr Manish Dhawan, Dr Mohit Sharma, Dr Puneet, Dr Rajan Arora, Dr Rajesh Kumar Watts, Dr Sanjay Maurya, Dr Sneha Sharma, Dr Srikanth V, Dr Sukhdeep Singh, Dr Tapish Sahu, Dr Venkatesh Reddy, Dr Vimalendu Brajesh, Dr Vipul Nanda.

As India works to strengthen its secondary and tertiary care networks, the launch of this practical manual provides a timely and essential resource for all clinicians committed to modern, compassionate, and protocol-based wound care.

About NoWound Clinical Dialogues - A platform to foster thoughtful, cross-functional conversations, deepen understanding of real-world wound care challenges, especially in the Indian context and contribute meaningfully to clinical practice and Innovation.

Our focus remains steadfast: making advanced wound care technologies both accessible and fairly priced for everyone.

