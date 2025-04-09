India Steps Up Nutrition Security with Launch of XRF Testing Access Portal

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 9: In a significant development for India's efforts to combat micronutrient malnutrition, a new online portal is now live, enabling access to X-ray Fluorescence (XRF) testing services for verifying the nutritional quality of crops. The launch marks an important step in making global-standard testing more accessible across the country.

Biofortification--enriching food crops with essential minerals like iron, zinc, and calcium--is gaining global attention as a sustainable solution to malnutrition. But how do we know if a crop is truly biofortified? That's where technology steps in.

Using X-ray Fluorescence (XRF) Spectrometry, the lab can quickly check if grains or flours contain the promised minerals. Unlike traditional lab testing, which can be time-consuming and expensive, XRF offers a smarter solution. It delivers rapid results, requires no chemical processing, and is cost-effective--making it ideal for widespread use across India's diverse agricultural landscape.

What makes XRF testing a game-changer?

* Rapid Results - Get results in a fraction of the time compared to traditional testing methods.

* Cost-Effective - Ideal for researchers, seed and food processors who need affordable yet accurate analysis.

* Early Screening - Perfect for identifying high-nutrient varieties during crop breeding.

* Non-Invasive - No damage to the sample, allowing for continued use or further testing.

The user-friendly portal can be accessed here: https://harvestplus.solutions/nutrient-testing/

This initiative will help scientists, agribusinesses, and food companies ensure that the food they grow and sell is not just filling--but nourishing.

Why this matters for India

India faces widespread micronutrient deficiencies, especially in iron and zinc. These deficiencies impact children's growth, women's health, and overall productivity. Biofortified crops offer a homegrown, food-based solution--but their success depends on verification. With this lab, India now has the power to verify nutrient-rich crops at scale.

This also opens new opportunities for Indian food brands and agri-exporters. Verified nutrient-rich foods can meet growing consumer demand for healthier options--both in domestic and international markets.

"We're proud to make this testing technology more accessible through the portal," said Ravinder Grover, COO, HarvestPlus Solutions. "It enables everyone in the value chain--from breeders to buyers--to base decisions on credible data."

Building a truly nourishing future

The lab supports HarvestPlus Solutions' broader mission: to make biofortification accessible, trusted, and scalable. With this facility, India takes a big step toward improving nutrition security and farmer livelihoods--one verified crop at a time.

