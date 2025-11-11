Indian Cement Review Leads Decarbonisation Dialogue at Cement Expo 2025 in Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 11: As World Leaders converge for COP 30 in Brazil, India's cement sector, responsible for nearly 8 per cent of national CO₂ emissions, faces a critical challenge--ramping up production from 445 million tonnes in 2024 to 670 million tonnes by 2030 while sharply reducing environmental impact. To catalyse this transition, the 15th Cement Expo will be held on November 12-13, 2025 at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka (Delhi), convening industry leaders to foster innovation, collaboration, and actionable strategies for low-carbon growth.

The Expo will be co-located with the 11th Indian Cement Review (ICR) Conference and the 9th Indian Cement Review Awards. The event is organised by the FIRST Construction Council and Indian Cement Review, India's oldest and most widely respected cement magazine, now in its 40th year.

MultiLogistix Conference & Awards 2025 - the premier event dedicated to India's logistics and supply chain industry that will be co-located along with Cement Expo at Yashobhoomi - will bring together who's who of India's logistics and supply chain sector, which is undergoing a significant transformation, fuelled by large-scale infrastructure investments, policy reforms, and increasing formalisation.

The Cement Expo 2025 edition is supported by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Heavy Industries, Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), Cement Manufacturers Association (CMA), Building Materials and Technology Promotion Council (BMTPC), Government e-Marketplace (GeM), Telangana Chambers of Commerce & Industry (TCCI), and Indian Institute of Materials Management (IIMM).

The government's 2025-26 Budget has allocated ₹11.21 trillion in capital expenditure -- a 10 per cent increase over the previous year -- signalling strong infrastructure and housing demand. While this expansion will boost cement consumption, rising sustainability requirements across user industries will intensify pressure on the cement ecosystem to decarbonise rapidly. With the theme "Collaborating for Decarbonising the Cement Industry", the Expo and Conference will convene cement manufacturers, policymakers, technology providers, logistics partners, and end-users to chart India's path to low-carbon cement production.

"As the world's second-largest cement producer, India generates roughly 0.6-0.9 tonnes of CO₂ per tonne of cement. The industry stands at a defining moment where decarbonisation is both an environmental duty and a strategic necessity for global competitiveness. Cement Expo 2025 aims to build the collaborative momentum needed to shape a greener, more responsible future for the sector," said Pratap Padode, Founder & President, FIRST Construction Council.

Some of the key Guest of Honour speakers for the event will be:

* K. Ramakrishna - MD, KCP Cement

* Manoj Rustagi - Chief Sustainability Officer, JSW Cement

* Ajay Sarogi - CFO, JK Cement

* Arun Shukla - President & Director, JK Lakshmi Cement

* Naveen Kumar Sharma - Udaipur Cement Works

* Sh. R. Krishnakumar - CEO & MD, Shree Digvijay Cement

* Dr. Shailendra Chouksey - Former Director, JK Lakshmi Cement & Past President, CMA

* Madhavkrishna Singhania - Joint MD, JK Cement

* Dharmender Tuteja - CFO, Dalmia Bharat

* Ashok Dembla - President & MD, KHD Humboldt Wedag

* Dr. Raju Goyal - Executive President, UltraTech Cement

* Saurabh Palsania - Jt. President, Strategic Sourcing, Shree Cement Ltd

Other Eminent Speakers:

* Dr V. Ramachandra - President, Indian Concrete Institute & Technical Advisor, UltraTech Cement Ltd

* Kaustubh Phadke - India Head, Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA)

* Dr B. N. Mohapatra - Advisor & Consultant, UltraTech Cement

* Ulhas Parlikar - Global Consultant (Circular Economy, Policy Advocacy & Waste Management), formerly with ACC Ltd

* Dr. Manoranjan Parida - Director, CSIR-CRRI

* Ashwani Pahuja - CMD, NextCem Consulting

* Vimal Kumar Jain - Technical Director, HeidelbergCement India Ltd

* KN Rao - Corporate Head EHS, AFR Energy Sustainability, My Home Industries

* Dr Shailesh Kumar Agrawal - Executive Director, BMTPC...and many more industry stalwarts.

More than 30 industry leaders will share strategies and innovations shaping the future of sustainable cement manufacturing - from green technologies and energy efficiency to circular economy practices and digital transformation. The winners of the 9th Indian Cement Review (ICR) Awards - which are given for the fastest growing cement companies and stalwarts (under "Person of the Year" and "Lifetime Achievement" categories) for their contribution in the cement industry - will also be felicitated at the Cement Expo 2025.

The event will see the participation of cement majors like Ultratech, JSW Cement, Star Cement, JK Cement, JK Lakshmi Cement, Nuvoco Vistas, HeidelbergCement, Shree Digvijay Cement, Sagar Cement, etc.

Over 100 exhibitors and 5,000+ business visitors are expected, including CXOs, plant heads, technology leaders, procurement heads, government officials, and major contractors and developers.

Some of the companies sponsoring Cement Expo 2025 include PhillipCapital India, TIDC India (Shanthi Gears), SS Gas Lab Asia, Flender Drives, Fuller Technologies, Nanolike, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, TKIL Industries, Star Cement, Humboldt Wedag India, Loesche India, ATS Conveyors India, HPCL, CEMENGAL, ROCKWOOL, Thermo Fisher Scientific India, VE Commercial Vehicles, among others. Exhibitors such as Taiheiyo Engineering Corporation, (TEC) Japan, Cemengal, Fuller Technologies (Formely FLSmidth), Shanthi Gears, HPCL, Nanolike, VE Commercials etc, will be showcasing their latest technologies at the Expo.

India's logistics sector - valued at $215 billion in 2021 - is expected to expand to $591 billion by FY27. Against this backdrop, MultiLogistix Conference & Awards 2025 will explore the full spectrum of logistics activities--from ports, rail, and road to air cargo, warehousing, material handling technologies, cold chain systems, EV logistics, and digital supply chain innovations. With more than 25 speakers and over 10 industry awards, the event will unite stakeholders to discuss the future course of the industry.

The MultiLogistix Conference 2025 is supported by National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), The Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport India (CILT India), Indian Maritime Centre (IMC), Invest India, All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA), and The Air Cargo Agents Association of India (ACAAI)--reflecting the strategic importance of infrastructure, policy coherence, and professional excellence.

Speakers from NHLML, Kolkata Port Trust, Indian Ports Rail & Ropeway Corporation (IPRCL), transport departments, state governments, PwC, CILT India, GRIHA Council, and leading logistics companies are expected to participate. Delegates will benefit from seminars, panel discussions, and workshops focused on the latest trends, innovations, and market developments in logistics, supply chain management, and transportation.

Participate in the MultiLogistix Conference & Awards 2025 to witness the future of logistics, warehousing, and supply chain innovation.

To attend the Indian Cement Review Conference & Awards 2025 as a delegate, contact Mr Siraj Khan on +91 97695 77206 or siraj.khan@asappinfoglobal.com

For exhibition & sponsorship related enquiry about Cement Expo 2025, contact Mr Sujoy Gomes on +91 86577 95881 or Sujoy.G@ASAPPinfoGlobal.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)