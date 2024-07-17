Indian Healthy Snacking Summit by Farmley: A Step Closer to a Healthier India

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], July 17: The Indian Healthy Snacking Summit 2024 presented by wholesome snacking brand Farmley, brought together a diverse array of influencers, investors, startup Founders and industry experts to discuss the future of healthy snacking in India. The event, held on July 06 in the national capital, shed light on the key trends driving and reshaping the snacking landscape. In addition to engaging panel discussions driven by industry leaders, Farmley launched its one-of-a-kind Healthy Snacking Report 2024, offering valuable insights into India's snacking market. The report mapped the ever-evolving trends in snacking, changing tastes and preferences, among other key trends. Farmley's mission to help India take a step towards a healthier tomorrow is at the heart of this report. By bringing the crunchiest facts and insights to the forefront, the brand aims to inspire healthier snacking habits and foster a greater understanding of the snacking industry.

The event, led by Farmley founders Akash Sharma and Abhishek Agarwal, saw in attendance Shri V K Vidyarthi, General Manager, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Ministry of Commerce & Industry; Phani Kishan Addepalli, Co-founder of Swiggy; Celebrated Influencer Revant Himatsingka aka Food Pharmer and Arjun Vaidya, Co-Founder, V3 Ventures, along with other industry leaders.

Akash Sharma, Co-founder of Farmley, stated, "It fills us with immense pride and gratitude to reflect on our incredible journey of over seven years, which we recently celebrated by organising a landmark event, the Healthy Snacking Summit, a testament to our commitment to contributing towards a healthier and better India. This summit was not just a celebration of our achievements but a platform to share our vision and mark our contribution to the future of healthy snacking."

Revant Himatsingka aka Food Pharmer, who is leading the revolution towards a healthier India, added, "There are not enough alternatives in the market, but reading labels is the first step towards making healthier choices. Reading labels and being aware will create more demand for healthier brands. In the next five years, there will be more healthy food brands in the market and even established brands will come up with healthier, premium products."

Phani Kishan Addepalli, Co-founder of Swiggy, commented, "The trend of healthy eating is accelerating, driven by a heightened consumer awareness towards health. With Swiggy Instamart, we're seeing an uptick in demand for sugar alternatives, protein-enriched foods, and products free from white flour, palm oil, and preservatives. This movement began with snacks, a category where guilt often prompts healthier choices, and we expect it to broaden beyond just snacking. Our platform is adapting to these new preferences, supporting major FMCG companies in transitioning to this new age."

Hariharan Premkumar, Managing Director & Head of India at DSG Consumer Partners, shared, "We believe that low sugar and protein fortification are two themes that will become really popular. The Indian palate is widening, and we have a great opportunity to create new healthy snacking categories."

The summit featured insightful panel discussions, which delved into strategies for market penetration, distribution challenges and cultivating healthier eating habits among the youth. The first, conducted on the topic "Unlocking Market Access for Healthy Snacking Brands", explored strategies for emerging health-conscious snack companies to penetrate the Indian market.

The summit's second panel discussion, "Nurturing the Next Generation of Healthy Snacking", brought together prominent investors and industry leaders to explore strategies for supporting start-ups in the healthy food sector. The experts on the panel shared insights on identifying promising brands, navigating the challenges of scaling and fostering innovation in the health-conscious snacking market.

Adding to the conversation, Arjun Vaidya, Co-founder, V3 Ventures, said, "Roughly 50% of household income is spent on food. We are price sensitive when it comes to food, so pricing is an important driver to consumption. While we talk about health, we need to make healthy foods and beverages more accessible."

The summit saw the participation of other industry leaders as well - Gautam Raheja, Chief Business Officer at Eshopbox; Nikhil Abrol, Merchandising Head at More Retail; Mayank Rastogi, Director of Category at Blinkit; and Pankaj Yadav, Manager - Category Management at Amazon; being a few of them.

The summit also facilitated opportunities among industry stakeholders for a candid discussion, allowing attendees to forge new connections and explore potential collaborations. Having created a unique space for cross-sector dialogue and collaboration, the inaugural edition of the Indian Healthy Snacking Summit 2024 has given shape and a strong impetus to the discourse around the future of healthy snacking in India.

Farmley is centered around the idea of making snacking more wholesome, healthy and indulgent, based on the goodness of dry fruits. In today's world, customers are caught in the conflict of choosing between boring, bland healthy snacks, and guilt ridden unhealthy tasty options. We aim to evolve consumers' relationship with snacking, allowing them to indulge freely in delicious snacking options, minus the guilt. Farmley is reimagining dry fruits and nuts in lip-smacking flavours and innovative snacking formats. Our roasted peri peri makhanas, thai chilli cashews and delightful date bites are winning hearts as well as taste buds across the country. Our deep sourcing mechanisms, in-house production facilities and an innovative RnD team helps us come up with unique products that have the best of health & taste in every bite. Endorsed by former Indian cricket captain, Rahul Dravid, Farmley is emerging as the most loved new age wholesome snacking brand.

