Indian Natural Stone Industry Set to Shine at STONA 2025

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 10: The Indian natural stone industry, a vital contributor to the country's economy and cultural heritage, is gearing up for STONA 2025, India's premier international stone fair to be held at Bangalore International Exhibition Center (BIEC), Tumkur Road. As the industry navigates regulatory hurdles, supply chain disruptions, and international competition, STONA 2025 promises to be a beacon of hope and growth. Amidst Challenges and Opportunities, FIGSI Advocates - One Nation One Mineral One Policy.

"We are excited to host STONA 2025, which will bring together industry stakeholders, innovators, and enthusiasts from around the world," said Krishna Prasad, President, Federation of Indian Granite and Stone Industry (FIGSI). "This event will showcase India's rich natural stone heritage and provide a platform for businesses to connect, collaborate, and grow."

Challenges Facing the Industry

Despite its potential, the Indian natural stone industry faces several challenges. "The industry is struggling with raw material shortages, regulatory bottlenecks, and unfair competition from artificial materials," said Krishna Prasad, President, FIGSI. "We need to conducive atmosphere for the industry to perform and deliver. This requires serious attention towards the Stone industry to solve the issues faced and also the implementation of best practises around the world to ensure level playing field."

Policy Reforms and Industry Advocacy

FIGSI has been advocating for key policy changes, including granting quarry leases to 50 years with guaranteed renewals, rationalizing royalty rates, and reducing GST on raw blocks and slabs. "We believe there should be the reforms like 'One Nation One Mineral One Policy' which will help the industry achieve its full potential and contribute significantly to India's economic growth," said Krishna Prasad, President, FIGSI.

Leveraging Technology and Skill Development

To address the shortage of skilled personnel, FIGSI has comeup with two state-of-the-art training and skill development centres in Hosur, Tamil Nadu and Jaipur, Rajasthan. "We are committed to bridging the skills gap and ensuring a steady supply of skilled professionals to the industry," said Krishna Prasad, President, FIGSI.

Program of STONA 2025

When explaining the STONA 2025 fair, Manoj Kumar Singh, General Secretary, FIGSI gave the below details:

Program Details :

Dignitaries at the Inaugural and Valedictory

Inaugural function:

The Fair will be inaugurated by Chief Guests - Shri S.S Mallikarjun, Hon'ble Minister of Mines & Geology and Horticulture and Dr. Ramalingareddy, Hon'ble Minister for Transport and Muzrai, Govt of Karnataka on 12th February 2025.

Shri Krishan Kumar Vishnoi Hon'ble Minister of State for Commerce and Industries, Govt of Rajasthan will be the Guest of Honour on 12th February 2025.

Geology Seminar:

Interactive Seminar on Geology on 13th Feb 2025, wherein the topic would be "Skilling and Use of Technology for Safe and Sustainable Mining". The experienced speakers, policy makers and practitioners would be speaking at the Seminar to enlighten the industry.

Valedictory function:

Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri D K Shiva Kumar will be the Chief Guest for the Valedictory function on 15th February 2025.

Awards and Honors:

It is the customary of FIGSI to recognize and award best people in the industry in the area of Exports, Quarry, Machinery, Tools during STONA fair. In STONA 2025 we are giving away the below awards:

Category#1 - Life Time Achievement Award

Category#2 - Honouring the Sculptor Sri. Arun Yogiraj

Category#3 - Industry Awards

a. Model Granite and Marble Quarries

b. Export Excellence

c. Machinery

d. Tools

Category#4 - Meritorious Student Award in the field of Geology

The awards will be given away by Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri D K Shiva Kumar at the Valedictory function will be held on 15th February 2025.

STONA 2025 Highlights

STONA 2025 is the 3rd largest STONE exhibition in the world after Italy and China fairs, the total exhibition area is 45,000 sq mtrs and expected business is to the tune of Rs. 1000 Crore appx said Madan Lal Jangid, Chairman STONA 2025.

In STONA 2025 there are 5 halls and one outdoor area for the exhibition. About 500 exhibitors and thousands of visitors from across the globe will be visiting the fair and the latest innovations in natural stones, machinery, tools, and abrasives will be displayed.

There are 04 international pavilions and 18 countries are participating in the fair.

STONA 2025 will showcase 'Shilpgram' to promote rural artisans to display their artefacts and we have allotted 25 stalls to many artisans who are coming from different parts of the country added Madan Lal Jangid, Chairman STONA 2025.

About: Federation of Indian Granite and Stone Industry-STONA 2025:

Federation of Indian Granite and Stone Industry (FIGSI) is a nonprofit all India organization serving the natural stone industry of India from the last 41 years and having 1500 members across the country. FIGSI has become the voice of the Indian natural stone industry. FIGSI works to grow the industry and serve the nation. The Federation works as a bridge between the Industry and Various Government Departments in Central and State level. It proactively promotes up-gradation of technology aimed at mine safety, productivity, cost efficiency and quality improvement. The Chief objective of the Federation being promotion of the Natural Stone Industries, which come under the category of Ornamental or Decorative building stones like Granites, Marbles, Sandstones, Slates, Quartzite and ancillary and auxiliary Industries of Machinery, Tools, Abrasives, Consumables related to stone Industries and conduct Conferences, workshops on each and every aspect of Stone Industry.

Over the years it has created maximum awareness in the international stone markets for exotic Indian stones and brought continuous interaction between Indian Stone industries and World Stone Trade.

Federation conducts international stone fair popularly known as STONA which is well recognized all over the world and it is 3rd largest stone fair in all over world. STONA enjoys participation of who's who of the industry both national and international, as exhibitors and visitors. It provides an excellent opportunity to showcase the products in an increasingly competitive environment and interact with Industry.

