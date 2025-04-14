Indore Witnessed Business Leaders, Educators, And Women Entrepreneurs At World Conclave 2025

PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 14: The World Conclave, organised by Global Triumph Foundation and The Business Ascent, was held with great fervor at the Sheraton Grand Palace, Indore. The event saw nationwide participation from over 200 top business leaders, educators, and women entrepreneurs.

Dignitaries like Dr. Rajesh Dandotiya, ADCP, Crime Branch Indore, and Lt Colonel. Dr Ajay Singh Thakur, Joint Replacement, Arthroscopy and Trauma Surgeon, Prof, Ortho MBBS (AFMC Pune); Mrs. Alka Sonkar, Superintendent Central Jail Indore; Shri Gaurav Goyal, Assistant Director, MSME DFO, Indore, under the Ministry of MSME, Government of India DFO; Dr. Punit Kumar Dwivedi, Group Director, Oxford Group of Institutions, Indore, Former CEO- Atal Incubation Centre AIM, NITI Aayog, GoI, State Govt. Nominee- Avantika University Ujjain, and Brand Ambassador of Swachh Indore; Dr. Dipti Hada Social Activist; Mr. Suresh Singh Bhadauria, Chairman of Index Group; Ajay Pratap Singh, Joint Secretary, Madhya Pradesh Press Club & COH-OTT Uff TV; Anuj Yadav, Founder & Director, Media Today; Dr. P.K. Rajput, Former Vice President, Cadia Pharmaceuticals; Dr. Arpita Patel, Programming Head, IPSA FM Radio 91.2, and Dr. Neha Sharma Chowdhury, Principal, IIC College, Indore.

The conclave witnessed the launch of 'The Business Ascent' magazine, which aimed to deliver insightful articles, expert analysis, and inspiring stories of business excellence. The magazine was launched with Dr. Gouri Shankar Panda, Director of Administration, St. Xavier's Group of Schools and Chairman of the St. Xavier's Berhampur Zone, as its face.

Expressing her excitement, Monika Jain, Founder of Image Planet & Chief Editor at The Business Ascent, added, "We believe that originality, effectiveness, and creativity are the cornerstones of excellence. It's heartening to witness India nurturing such a strong-minded community. We are proud to be a part of India's growth journey, where we can contribute to empowering entrepreneurs and future leaders."

Amit Jain, Founder of Global Triumph Foundation and The Business Ascent, added, "We believe that originality, effectiveness, communication, and creativity are the cornerstones of excellence. It's heartening to witness India nurturing such a strong business-minded community. We are proud to be a part of India's growth journey where we can contribute to empowering entrepreneurs and future leaders."

The event held a mesmerising performance of Ganesh Vandana by Dr. Ragini Makkar & Team, setting a spiritual and captivating tone for the day. Two panel discussions were also held. The first panel discussion was focused on the topic, "The Future of Learning: Trends and Predictions" where eminent people like Dr. Mohammad Abdul Imran, Director, Zurich Alpha High School, Hyderabad, Dr. Isabel Swamy, Chairperson, St. Mary Champion H.S. School, Indore, Mehjabeen Nadaf Khan, Director of Blue Bird Preschool and President of Sky Education, Dr Manpreet Kaur Rajpal, Group Director, Indore Institute of Law, Idyllic Institute of Management, and Indore Nursing College participated as the panel members.

The second round of panel discussion was based on Overcoming Entrepreneurial Challenges: Strategies for Success with Shailesh Kapadia, Director, Sun Technicals Inc, Ontario Canada, Dr. Rupali Sehdev, Aesthetic Doctor, Beauty Vedam, Bangalore, Dr Abdul Majid Wani, Managing Director, Quality Healthcare Hospital, J & K, and Vijeta Bisen Rane, Managing Director, Shelter Homes.

Listed below are the winners of:

World Business Conclave 2025:

Mahaveer Gupta; Dr. Revanth; Anshu Kumar; Mr. Nishant Narayan, Bondsmore Ventures Pvt Ltd; Rera Mitra, Parekh Collaborative; Inspire Media World; Bundela Fin Corp; Vaishnavi Real Estate; Shailesh Kapadia; PR24x7; 2030kabharat; MYCOCONUTZ; Bharatkhand Consortium of Famer Producer Company Limited; Hitesh H Rana (HR) Home Kavya India; Bhawarji Builders; Mehulsinh Thakore; Shelter Homes; Rajiv Dwivedi; Jeetendra Kumar Mandal, Mukesh Mandal; Tethys Engineering Private Limited; Shree ji Enterprises; M S Nazeer; Surface Capital; Thor Signia; Zipdial Ramswaroop Lovansi; Dharmendra Singh Rajput; Mr. Jagpal Singh; Mr. Deepak, Jaiwik Bazar; and Mr. Jainarayan.

World Education Conclave 2025:

Rajesh Kumar. T; NV Chinmaya Vidyalaya Shegaon; Play Trinity Montessori School Gandhi Nagar; St. Xavier's High School Senior Secondary, Ambapua; St. Xavier's High School Meenakshi Nagar; Play Trinity Montessori School Gajapati Nagar, SSGS Preschool; Kids Kemp International School; Galaxy Kids Pre Primary School; Galaxy International School; Mr. Prakash Polai; St Andrews World School; Profiteers Trading Academy; Blue Bird Preschool; My Planet: A Pre School; WabiSabi Global Prep School; Hello Kids-Imagica Preschool; Sunrise English and Gujarati medium School; Li'l Pals Preschool; Indore Nursing College; Idyllic Institute of Management; Manhit Exim Pvt. Ltd.; Abhigyan Skill Training Private Limited; Zurich Alpha High School; Hello Kids Twilight; Mac Angels Public School; Nimokshaa School; Rupesh Sharma, Dhiresh Singh Rathore, and Dr. Samir Odak.

World Women Icon 2025:

Tasneem Mesiwala; Dr. Rupali Sehdev; Mrs. Kiran Dubey; Mrs. Kawaljeet Ismail; Soni Mishra; Dr. Sonia Rawat; Ar Insiya Unwala; Radhika Gongireddy (G.Radhika); Preeti Sharma; I Sumithra; Rachna Kothari; Lily Sanjay Dawar, Mrs. Madhavi Janardhanan; Mrs. Sanjukta Dash; Mrs. Lopamudra Sahu; Mrs. Bandita Behera; Mrs. V. Jayalaxmi; Mrs. V. Radha; Mrs. Upasana Sahu; Mrs. Deepti Rani Devi; Mrs. Madhusmita Patro; Mrs. Minushree Patnaik; Sapna Pal; Mrs. Swarna Prabha Tripathy; Komal Mayur Wadikar; Manjiri Chande; Dilpreet Kaur Dhami; Rajhrita Dutta; Mamta Kiran; Dr Jyoti Chaturvedi; Sonam Singh Chandel; Smita Faganiyaa; Neha Gour; Mily Kumari; Babita Pal; Purva Dixit; Virati Shah & Pooja Satra Chheda; Jagriti Agrawal; Dr Manpreet Kaur Rajpal; Ms. Sheena Gupta; Sheenu Arora; Dr. Suneeta Pandey; Dr. Anupama Chhajed; Hemlata Mehulsinh Thakore; Rakshita Rai; Sumita Nayak

Notable attendees included Ajay Pratap Singh, State Editor, Dainik Hind Mitra; COH - OTT Uff TV; Joint Secretary, Madhya Pradesh Press Club; Anuj Yadav, Founder & Director, Media Today; Neha Gour, CEO, PR24x7; and Gulpreet Singh Arora & Seenu Arora, Directors at Zipdial.

Enablers for the event were Image Planet, The Business Ascent, Hello Kids, School Consultant India, Little Fingers, Little Woods CWSIR, Media Today, Lamehow, Zip Dial, PR 24x7, Shree Ji Enterprises, AL-Khizar, and RD Media.

To know more, visit - www.globaltriumphfoundation.com & www.thebusinessascent.com

