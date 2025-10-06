Indrani Mukerjea Enterprise Announces the Return of Chitrangada - Ek Sashakt Naari with Subrat Panda as Arjun

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: Following its resounding success earlier this year, Chitrangada - Ek Sashakt Naari returns to the stage this October under the banner of Indrani Mukerjea Enterprise (IME) -- this time with renewed creative energy and a fresh portrayal of Arjun by Subrat Panda. The production, directed by Tony and Madhumita Chakraborty, continues its journey of reimagining Rabindranath Tagore's timeless story of love, identity, and empowerment for contemporary audiences.

At the heart of this revival is Mukerjea, who once embodied the duality of Chitrangada in a performance that merges grace, vulnerability, and power. For Mukerjea and IME, this second staging represents not a mere repetition, but an evolution -- a deepening of the play's spirit through new collaborations and creative interpretations.

"Every time you step into Chitrangada's world, you discover a new layer of her truth," said Mukerjea. "This version is more introspective. It speaks to how power can coexist with tenderness, and how identity is not something we earn, but something we remember. Working with Subrat has brought an entirely new dimension to that emotional rhythm."

A rising talent from Odisha, Subrat brings his own lyrical intensity to the role of Arjun. A trained performer with roots in theatre, dance, and visual art, Subrat grew up immersed in Rabindranath Tagore's literature and has studied his works since childhood -- a connection that lends his portrayal of Arjun both depth and authenticity.

"I've always been drawn to Tagore's worldview," he shared. "Growing up reading and singing Rabindra Sangeet in Odisha, I found his characters to be complex and deeply human. To now embody Arjun on stage -- opposite an artist as powerful as Indrani Mukerjea -- feels like completing a full circle. It's both humbling and exhilarating."

Having worked in aviation for over a decade, most recently as the Face of Air India and as a cultural ambassador representing India at international air shows, Subrat brings discipline, poise, and a commanding stage presence to his new artistic chapter. His selection by renowned choreographers Tony and Madhumita Chakraborty, following a glowing recommendation from Mukerjea's Bharatanatyam guru Deepak Mazumdar, marked a defining moment in Panda's artistic journey. After having impressed the team in a rigorous audition process, he now stands at the threshold of what promises to be a vibrant and enduring career in the performing arts, under the banner of IME:

"Subrat's understanding of Tagore is intuitive," said Madhumita Chakraborty, the play's creative director. "He approaches Arjun not as a mythic warrior but as a man awakening to love, equality, and reflection. His energy complements Indrani's beautifully -- together, they create an emotional dialogue that feels both ancient and immediate."

Director Tony Chakraborty added, "We wanted to retain the emotional core of Tagore's original while bringing in new textures -- musically, visually, and emotionally. The introduction of a new Arjun allowed us to re-balance the narrative, giving the story a fresh pulse without losing its essence."

As with its first staging, Chitrangada - Ek Sashakt Naari blends classical Indian aesthetics with contemporary theatre design -- including live music by Shantanu Bhattacharya, choreography that merges Manipuri influences with modern dance, and a dynamic visual canvas crafted by Tony himself.

Backed by a strong creative team and powered by Indrani Mukerjea Enterprise, the production underscores IME's vision to champion female-led narratives and nurture new talent in India's cultural space.

"IME was born out of the belief that stories can heal, empower, and connect," Mukerjea added. "With Chitrangada, we're not just reviving Tagore -- we're reviving the spirit of self-realisation he wrote about. This journey continues, stronger than ever."

The show is slated to open in October 2025 at the St. Andrew's auditorium in Mumbai, with tickets available on BookMyShow, and will continue in different destinations in the upcoming months.

