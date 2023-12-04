Industry Minister, Uday Samant flags off the 'Fentiro Don't Drink & Ride Gentlemen Rally' with a WROOM

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: As per reports, India losses 1.5 lakh lives every year in Road accidents. The country's annual road accidents are the highest in the world. Road safety is a shared responsibility and it is crucial for policymakers and citizens to come together and contribute to reducing road accidents and fatalities.

Keeping this in mind, brand Fentiro along with Seven Islands HOG Chapter and Kunal Sarmalkar have come together to focus on spreading awareness of not drinking and riding, and thus launching the 1st Annual 'Fentiro Don't Drink & Ride Gentlemen Rally' which was held on 3rd December in Mumbai in association with Wings Group of Companies.

This rally featured Harley Owners from all across Mumbai, riding on a planned route which started from Sea Link, Bandra to the Domestic Airport and back to Wings Sports Centre in Bandra. The idea is to propagate the message of 'Don't Drink & Ride' with other messages of Road Safety awareness.

The event was graced by Industry Minister, Uday Samant who flagged Off this Road Safety Awareness Rally.

Seven Islands HOG Chapter Director, Shekhar Shringare said, "We are glad to be partnered with this Rally, and our Harley Owners Group primary focus is always Safety first. And what better way to spread awareness, than having a Rally. And we wanted to do something different and hence we asked all our riders to dress in their best"

On this occasion of the 'Fentiro Don't Drink & Ride Rally,' Carl Sequeira, Director CaSa de Spirits Pvt Ltd said," It's great to see so many riders participate from all over Mumbai in this safety Rally. A big thank you to Kunal Sarmalkar for supporting this initiative, along with Arun Samuel, Chairman of Wings Group of Companies and Seven Islands Harley Owners Group for their support in making this Safety Awareness Rally a huge success. While the emphasis is typically on "Don't Drink & Drive," we have chosen to shift our focus to "Don't Drink & Ride," recognizing the prevalence of motorbikes in our population. Our goal for the upcoming year is to expand this initiative into a nationwide awareness rally across India.

And a Special Thank You to our Chief Guest, Industry Minister Uday Samant for flagging off our rally.

