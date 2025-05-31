Infidigit Secures Dual Wins At BW Merit Awards 2025, Reinforcing Its Leadership In India's SEO And Digital Marketing Landscape

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31:Infidigit, one of India's foremost SEO agencies, continues its award-winning streak with two prestigious wins at the BW Merit Awards 2025. The agency secured top honours for Superbalist in the Retail & Ecommerce category and HDFC Life in the Best SEO Campaign category.

Since its inception, Infidigit has maintained a clear focus by delivering measurable results that help brands realise their full potential in an increasingly competitive digital landscape. By combining data-driven strategies with deep industry insights, Infidigit tailors every campaign to address unique client challenges and market dynamics.

The agency's proprietary platform, Infigrowth, is a critical enabler in this process, offering brands a robust, data-backed approach to digital growth, customer acquisition, and ROI optimisation. The tool empowers clients to identify growth opportunities faster via the SEO Audit and AI overviews and rank tracking feature, optimise campaigns in real time, and stay ahead of shifting consumer behaviours.

"We believe success stems from truly understanding our clients' challenges and crafting tailored solutions that drive real impact," said Kaushal Thakkar, CEO, Infidigit. "Our wins at the BW Merit Awards 2025 reflect the hard work, expertise, and innovative spirit of our team. We remain dedicated to delivering sustainable growth and helping brands lead their categories through strategic digital marketing."

Neil Berrow, Engineer Manager, Superbalist said "Working with Infidigit has been valuable for our online presence. Their strategic insights, consistent communication, and measurable results speak volumes about their expertise. Truly a partner in growth."

By prioritising quality over quantity and leveraging proprietary tools like Infigrowth, the agency continues to redefine how brands engage with customers online. Infidigit is committed to maintaining this momentum in their growth story as they drive meaningful change and deliver innovative solutions for a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

About Infidigit

Founded in 2017, Infidigit is an AI-enabled digital growth partner that empowers top brands to achieve impactful results across SEO, Content, PPC, ASO, CRO, Website Development, and data-driven marketing strategies. As a pioneer in AI innovation within marketing, Infidigit has developed Infigrowth -- a SaaS platform designed to simplify SEO for businesses of all sizes. Over the years, Infidigit has partnered with startups, MSMEs, and enterprises across diverse industries, helping them thrive in the fast-evolving digital economy. The company's commitment to excellence is demonstrated through over 65+ award-winning campaigns, recognised by prestigious platforms including SMX, APAC Search Awards, ET BrandEquity Shark Awards, Sparkies, and E4M IDMA.

