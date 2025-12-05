InnKey Partners with Marriott International to Power Series by Marriott Hotels Across India

BusinessWire India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 5: InnKey, India's leading enterprise hospitality technology platform, has partnered with Marriott International to power its new brand, Series by Marriott™, across India. The collaboration begins with a phased rollout across India, covering 84 operational hotels and 31 in the pipeline, and will progressively expand into other emerging markets. The new brand, Series by Marriott™ is a global collection of independent regional brands, designed to offer locally inspired experiences with global consistency and operational excellence.

InnKey is a cloud-native enterprise platform that unifies front-of-house operations. As part of this partnership, the InnKey Property Management System (PMS), with its mobile-first solution, will extend the platform's capabilities throughout the guest journey, connecting seamlessly with the Marriott Bonvoy Loyalty platform, Central Reservation System (CRS), and other brand-level systems.

"This partnership is a powerful reflection of InnKey's vision--to reimagine how hospitality and technology work together," said Viral Shah, Founder & CEO of InnKey. "It reinforces our belief that Indian-built technology can power global hospitality at scale, delivering intelligence, reliability, and human warmth at every level of operation. This collaboration demonstrates that when innovation meets intent, borders disappear."

"Our collaboration with InnKey represents a significant step in enhancing the efficiency and intelligence of our hotel operations," said Ashish Kale- Vice President IT - Asia Pacific (Excl. China) Global Technology, Marriott International "By integrating a seamless, cloud-based platform across our chain of Series by Marriott™ hotels, we are equipping our teams with smarter tools and real-time insights that ultimately elevate the guest experience. This partnership underscores our commitment to leveraging technology that complements our service philosophy of being efficient, intuitive, and deeply guest centric."

InnKey's platform will empower Series by Marriott™ hotels with real-time data connectivity, operational agility, and chain-level intelligence, ensuring brand consistency while allowing each property to retain its regional character. The result is a unified ecosystem that simplifies decision-making and strengthens the human experience behind every guest journey.

"Our collaboration with Marriott International has been truly defining," said Rohan Shah, Co-Founder of InnKey. "Working closely with their teams helped us align precision with performance. Together, we built secure, fully encrypted integrations that meet global standards while keeping privacy at the core. This partnership reflects our vision to create intelligent and secure technology from India that's ready for the world."

For InnKey, this milestone represents more than a partnership, it reinforces the company's purpose of building globally trusted technology from India. Its new brand identity, unveiled last month, encapsulates this vision: to make every hotel smarter, every operation more efficient, and every guest experience more meaningful.

