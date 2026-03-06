InSolare Energy Partners with CSIR-SERC to Strengthen Structural Validation of Renewable Technologies

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6: InSolare Energy Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSIR-Structural Engineering Research Centre (CSIR-SERC), a premier national laboratory under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), known for its expertise in structural analysis, design, and testing, has developed indigenous technologies and built advanced facilities to support industry with high-precision engineering evaluation.

- MoU reinforces scientific testing, structural reliability, and engineering excellence across InSolare's renewable energy portfolio.

Under this collaboration, CSIR-SERC will provide comprehensive testing, technical evaluation, validation, and analytical support for InSolare's proprietary renewable energy systems and structural components. The partnership will operate on a project-to-project basis, ensuring that every innovation is subjected to rigorous scientific scrutiny and engineering validation before large-scale deployment.

Dr. Sunit Tyagi, Founder and Managing Director, InSolare Energy Limited, said "Engineering excellence is not optional in renewable infrastructure, it is foundational. As systems scale in size and complexity, structural integrity and scientific validation become central to long-term performance. Our collaboration with CSIR-SERC institutionalizes that rigor within our innovation journey. Every asset we deploy must be resilient, tested under real-world conditions, and built to endure decades of operation. This partnership strengthens our ability to integrate research-backed validation into execution, ensuring that India's clean energy expansion is not only rapid, but structurally robust and future-ready".

As renewable infrastructure scales across diverse climatic and load-bearing conditions in India, structural resilience has emerged as a critical differentiator. Through this MoU, InSolare aims to further institutionalize third-party validation and advanced structural assessment across its solar, hybrid, and hydrogen-related installations. The collaboration bridges laboratory-grade scientific rigor with real-world renewable infrastructure execution.

Speaking on the partnership, Col. Pankaj Sharma, Vice President (R & D), InSolare Energy Limited, said, "Innovation in clean energy must be matched by disciplined validation. Through this collaboration with CSIR-SERC, we are embedding advanced structural testing and analytical evaluation into our development lifecycle. This moves us beyond conceptual innovation towards scientifically verified deployment. By aligning laboratory-grade research with on-ground execution, we are accelerating the translation of indigenous technologies into scalable, dependable renewable infrastructure."

Dr. N. Anandavalli, Director, CSIR-SERC, noted, "This partnership bridges advanced structural research with large-scale renewable energy deployment. By providing rigorous testing, validation, and analytical support, we aim to enhance the safety, durability, and performance of emerging clean energy systems. Structured collaboration between scientific institutions and industry is essential to strengthening India's renewable infrastructure ecosystem."

The signing ceremony took place at CSIR-SERC on February 16, 2026, in the presence of senior scientists and R & D leaders from both organizations.

As India accelerates its renewable expansion, partnerships between industrial innovators and scientific research institutions will play a vital role in building robust, safe, and scalable energy infrastructure. Through this collaboration, InSolare continues to deepen its technology-first approach--ensuring that every deployment is engineered with precision and validated with confidence.

About InSolare Energy Limited

InSolare Energy Ltd. has been innovating renewable energy for a Net-Zero future since 2009. Founded with a vision to lead India's solar revolution, we provide cutting-edge, world-class renewable energy solutions that are efficient, reliable, and cost-effective.

A technology-driven clean-energy company, InSolare is a trusted leader in turnkey solar EPC projects and integrated solutions spanning solar, wind-hybrid, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), green hydrogen, electrolysers, green molecule, and advanced energy management. Over 17 years of innovation, we have pioneered large-scale solar projects with diverse technologies, demonstrating agility across terrains, climates, and applications to ensure optimal performance and long-term sustainability. With a robust EPC portfolio of 1.5 GW+ across 22 Indian states, InSolare powers industrial zones, technology hubs, infrastructure leaders, public sector initiatives, and rural microgrid solutions.

Backed by a team of 400+ professionals and 60+ solar technology patents, we combine discipline, integrity, innovation, respect, quality, and a results-driven approach to design, build, and maintain projects that reduce carbon emissions, lower energy costs, and accelerate India's transition to Net-Zero. For more information, visit: https://insolare.com/

About CSIR-SERC:

CSIR-Structural Engineering Research Centre (CSIR-SERC), located in Chennai, is a premier national laboratory under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). It specializes in advanced research, testing, and development in the field of structural engineering.

Established in 1965, CSIR-SERC has developed strong expertise in structural health monitoring, materials testing, and the design and analysis of safe, resilient, and disaster-resistant infrastructure. The centre is equipped with advanced research facilities and technical capabilities.

The core value of this collaboration lies in rigorous testing, structural validation, and technical evaluation of InSolare's systems, which strengthens reliability, reduces engineering risks, and supports effective commercialization. For more information, visit: https://serc.res.in/

