Insomniacs Signs 27,000+ Sq. Ft. Lease for Tech Operations Expansion in Bhavnagar with Trishul One

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: Insomniacs Digital Private Limited, a leading provider of innovative digital and technology solutions in the real estate sector, has secured a significant 27,000+ square feet lease in Trishul One, Bhavnagar, as part of its ambitious expansion plans. This strategic move underscores Insomniacs' commitment to scaling its tech operations and supporting its growing clientele. Expanding Tech Footprint The newly leased space in Trishul One, a premium commercial development in Bhavnagar, will serve as a hub for Insomniacs' cutting-edge technology initiatives. This expansion aligns with the company's vision to bolster its technological capabilities and drive innovation in the real estate industry. The facility will house state-of-the-art infrastructure, enabling the development of advanced SaaS solutions, Proptech tools, and digital marketing platforms tailored for real estate stakeholders.

Govind Rai, CEO & Co-Founder of Insomniacs, highlighted the strategic importance of this expansion: "We see what Infosys did to Mysuru, and we believe Bhavnagar holds similar potential to become a technology hub for our operations. Contrary to the belief that most tech talent gravitates towards Bengaluru, we see Bhavnagar--with its excellent connectivity to Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Mumbai--as an epicenter for our growth and expansion plans. Our tech team has grown from 14 people to 100+ in just three years, and by 2026, we expect this number to reach 250."

Paritrupt Bagadia, CTO & Co-Founder of Insomniacs, added: "We are already the largest tech company based out of Bhavnagar, which has helped us attract some of the best talent from nearby cities. With a culture that fosters growth and wealth creation, we see immense potential here. Bhavnagar not only allows us to keep our operational costs in check but also aligns with our mission of creating wealth for local talent. Our platform RUNR, which celebrates the spirit of Bhavnagar, has become a go-to app for the locals and Instagram Channel with 40,000+ followers. With more talent returning to Bhavnagar, we are set to push the bar even higher in real estate technology."

Vivek Chavda - the owner of Trishul One expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "I couldn't be happier that almost our entire building is leased out by one company. This is the first of its kind transaction in Bhavnagar's history, where a technology company has signed a five-year lease. I am very glad they found the best partner in us. I am proud that soon this under-construction marvel will be home to Team Insomniacs, and I look forward to their further expansion and the synergies we will create together."

Insomniacs has been at the forefront of digital transformation in real estate. With its suite of tech products under AbsoluteCX, a comprehensive PaaS and SaaS for real estate, Insomniacs is already serving some of the leading companies across India with digital and tech solutions. Their clientele includes Prestige, DLF, Raymond Realty, and Hiranandani Group to name a few, the company continues to innovate and set new benchmarks in the sector.

Headquartered in Ackruti Star, Andheri East, Mumbai, Insomniacs has a 15,000 sq. ft. of office space and houses more than 160 team members. The expansion into Bhavnagar is a crucial step in its mission to become India's largest real estate advisory and technology firm.

