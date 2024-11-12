Inspiria Knowledge Campus Secures Prestigious NAAC Accreditation

VMPL

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], November 12: Marking a decade of unwavering commitment to academic excellence, Inspiria Knowledge Campus proudly announces its successful accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). This recognition stands as a testament to Inspiria's dedication to creating a nurturing educational environment that prioritizes quality learning, modern infrastructure, and student-centric programs. Securing NAAC accreditation in its first cycle, the institution strengthens its position as a premier educational hub in North Bengal and reaffirms its pursuit of continuous improvement and innovation.

The NAAC accreditation process is known for its rigorous standards, evaluating institutions on multiple parameters like academic curriculum, teaching practices, research initiatives, and governance. Inspiria's commendable performance throughout this evaluation reflects its ethos of integrity and commitment to student development. This milestone not only elevates Inspiria's status in the region but also positions the college for new academic partnerships, enhanced faculty-student initiatives, and expanded opportunities for international collaboration.

Commenting on this accomplishment, Atul Gupta, Co-founder, expressed the pride shared by the entire team. "This achievement reflects the collective efforts of our entire community to uphold values of excellence, integrity, and curiosity. At Inspiria, we believe education should empower students to think independently and act with purpose. This recognition motivates us to continue refining our approach, pushing boundaries, and investing in a future where our students are prepared to lead and innovate."

Echoing this sentiment, Rahul Gupta, Director of Operations at Inspiria Knowledge Campus, highlighted the significance of this milestone for the institution. "Receiving NAAC accreditation is a proud moment for Inspiria Knowledge Campus. This achievement shows our commitment to providing quality education and creating a positive learning environment. It's the result of the hard work and dedication of our entire team and our students. Moving forward, we will keep working to improve and ensure that we offer the best education possible, helping our students succeed in today's changing world."

This accreditation is not only a celebration of Inspiria's journey but also an acknowledgement of the efforts of faculty and students who contribute daily to a dynamic and supportive academic environment. Principal Dr Indrajit Chatterjee shared his perspective on this recognition: "We are delighted to receive our NAAC accreditation. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, and students. Inspiria Knowledge Campus has consistently strived to enhance its teaching-learning processes, research activities, and infrastructure. The NAAC accreditation reaffirms our efforts and encourages further growth and development."

The journey towards accreditation has been a transformative experience for the entire Inspiria community. This NAAC recognition serves as an affirmation of the institution's values and goals, while also setting a benchmark for continuous improvement. Dr Anirban Bhattacharya, IQAC Coordinator, highlighted the forward-looking mission: "This NAAC accreditation is not only a validation of our efforts over the past decade but also a significant step towards our vision of attaining autonomous status. It reflects our commitment to quality, accountability, and continuous improvement in higher education."

Looking ahead, Inspiria plans to strengthen key areas identified in the NAAC assessment. Dr. Mohammed Firoz, Dean of the School of Design and Media, outlined the institution's vision for the future: "Attaining NAAC Accreditation in our first cycle is a testament to the institution's commitment to quality education. As we move forward, we will focus on strengthening areas where we scored low to elevate our position as a premier educational institution in the region. We are committed to preparing for the next cycle of NAAC and striving for excellence in higher education."

Faculty across departments have also felt the impact of the accreditation process, as they continually work towards enhancing the student experience. Sherry George, Head of the School of Management, added, "Achieving NAAC accreditation in our first cycle reflects our dedication to academic quality and institutional growth. This accomplishment inspires us to continue enhancing our standards in education, research, and student support."

Founded in 2015, Inspiria Knowledge Campus has established itself as a leading BBA college in Siliguri, consistently empowering students across diverse fields, including management, media, design, hospitality, and computer applications. The recent NAAC accreditation, achieved after rigorous evaluation, reaffirms the institution's dedication to experiential learning and industry-oriented education, positioning it as a key player in North Bengal's educational landscape. This recognition not only enhances Inspiria's reputation but also opens new avenues for academic partnerships and student opportunities, both nationally and internationally.

The NAAC Committee at Inspiria was led by Managing Trustee Atul Gupta, with Principal Dr Indrajit Chatterjee, Director of Operations Rahul Gupta, and IQAC Coordinator Dr. Anirban Bhattacharya. Together with faculty representatives, including Anil Philip, Bibek Mandal, Neha Thapa, Anjani Nandan, and student representative Moupriya Sinha, the committee dedicated its efforts to meet NAAC's rigorous standards. Alumni representation included Akriti Dawn, highlighting Inspiria's commitment to inclusivity and community involvement.

Commitment to Continuous Improvement

With a clear roadmap for the future, Inspiria Knowledge Campus is set to leverage this accreditation by advancing student support, fostering research, and refining its governance structures. Guided by insights from the NAAC assessment, the institution is actively preparing for its next cycle, aiming to further elevate academic standards and set a benchmark for excellence in higher education.

Inspiria Knowledge Campus

Located in the heart of North Bengal, Inspiria Knowledge Campus is a forward-thinking educational institution offering undergraduate and postgraduate programs. With a strong focus on bridging academia with industry practices, Inspiria prepares its students to excel in a rapidly changing world through sustainable practices, comprehensive infrastructure, and a commitment to holistic development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)