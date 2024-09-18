Integrated Industries Ltd Reports 462 per cent Net Sales Growth and 225% Profit Increase; Stock Split Record Date Set for Oct 1

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 18: Integrated Industries Ltd Reports stellar results : Net Sales jumps 462%, Profits up 225%. Company announced record date for stock split at 1st October, 2024 for determining eligibility for the upcoming stock split, reducing the face value of its equity shares from Rs10 each to Rs1 each. Key Highlights: Record Date: October 1, 2024, set for sub-division of equity shares. Net Sales : Rs22.48 crore in June 2024, reflecting a substantial increase of 462% year-on-year from Rs4.00 crore in June 2023. Net Profit : Quarterly profit reached Rs0.26 crore in June 2024, up 225% from Rs0.08 crore in June 2023.

EBITDA : Recorded at Rs0.31 crore in June 2024, an increase of 47.62% from Rs0.21 crore in June 2023.

Integrated Industries Ltd maintains a fundamentally strong position with a debt-free balance sheet, underscoring its financial health and stability.

New Product Launch:

In addition to its impressive financial performance, Integrated Industries Ltd is excited to announce the launch of a new range of biscuits by its subsidiary, Nurture Well Foods Private Limited. This initiative marks a significant milestone for the company, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and quality in the food industry.

Richlite, a spokesperson for Biscuits & Cookies at Nurture Well Foods, stated, "We are proud to expand our product range with this new biscuit line. This launch is a testament to our ongoing efforts to innovate and meet the evolving needs of our consumers. We believe that these new biscuits will offer a delightful experience for our customers and strengthen our position in the market."

Nurture Well Foods has established itself as a leader in developing high-quality, nutritious food products. The introduction of this new biscuit range strategically diversifies the company's product lineup and enhances its market presence. The company specializes in producing a wide array of food products known for their exceptional quality and nutritional value, with a mission focused on enhancing consumer well-being.

M/S Nurture Well Foods Private Limited manufactures biscuits and cookies under the brand names Richlite, Funtreat, and Canberra at state-of-the-art production facilities in Neemrana, Rajasthan. The Richlite brand has established a strong market presence, with its biscuits and cookies readily available at major retail outlets across North India. The distribution network for Richlite is supported by numerous super stockists and distributors who share the brand's ethos and act as ambassadors for Richlite.

With this new product launch, Integrated Industries Ltd and Nurture Well Foods are well-positioned to capture the interest of consumers seeking high-quality, nutritious snacks, further solidifying their competitive edge in the food industry.

About Integrated Industries Ltd:

Integrated Industries Ltd is a diversified company committed to innovation and excellence across various sectors, including food production. With a focus on quality and consumer well-being, Integrated Industries aims to enhance the lives of consumers through its diverse product offerings.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)