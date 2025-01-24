IntelligentDX Launches Smart AI-Powered Software to Transform US Healthcare and RCM with Intelligent EHR/EMR

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 24: IntelligentDX, a leading healthcare technology company in India, is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary AI-based deep learning software designed to optimize Electronic Health Records (EHR) and Electronic Medical Records (EMR) systems. This cutting-edge solution aims to streamline operations, enhance revenue cycle management (RCM), and significantly reduce insurance claim rejections and denials, positioning IntelligentDX as a game-changer in the healthcare IT landscape.

At the heart of IntelligentDX's innovation lies its commitment to creating seamless and efficient healthcare systems for patients, providers, and administrators alike. The new AI-powered software leverages advanced algorithms to automate critical processes, enabling streamlined revenue cycle management by minimizing manual errors and automating coding processes, reducing insurance claim denials, ensuring faster reimbursements, and improving cash flow. Healthcare providers can decrease operational costs and reduce dependency on human resources without compromising accuracy or quality. Automated workflows, such as eFax integration and pre-approved prescription refills, save time and eliminate inefficiencies.

"Our mission is to simplify healthcare operations while maintaining a human-centered approach. By integrating AI with deep domain expertise, we empower healthcare providers to focus on what matters most--patient care," said Dr. Ajay Shukla, Co-Founder and COO of IntelligentDX.

As per Mrunal Bhatt, the Co-Founder and Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, "This is a natural evolution in the right direction, where evolving technology enhances processes and optimizes workflows. This will save a lot of money for our clients as we provide our products and services that are best in the business at one of the lowest costs in the market."

In January 2025, IntelligentDX was honored as the "Company of the Year" by Prime Insight, a recognition of its remarkable growth and unwavering commitment to innovation. The company has achieved a staggering 300% year-over-year growth, establishing itself as a trusted partner in healthcare IT solutions. With a highly skilled workforce specializing in healthcare technology, IntelligentDX has emerged as the leading RCM company in India.

The new AI-powered software integrates seamlessly with IntelligentDX's existing suite of services, including advanced, cloud-based EMR/EHR systems designed to improve data accuracy and accessibility, comprehensive RCM solutions that enhance financial performance for healthcare providers, scalable contact center support for patient engagement, and financial services to improve revenue realization and reduce operational burdens.

IntelligentDX's relentless focus on research and development has positioned it as a trailblazer in healthcare IT. The company's innovative features, such as automated coding systems and real-time error flagging, have transformed the operational efficiency of its clients. Looking ahead, IntelligentDX aims to dominate the U.S. eye care market, expand into new healthcare verticals, and enter the Eurozone market by 2026.

In an era where data security is paramount, IntelligentDX prides itself in providing the best in class security to reach the highest standards of HIPAA compliance. The company's integrated solutions eliminate the need for multiple vendors, ensuring seamless operations and minimizing risks. "Trust is the foundation of our business. Our clients know that their data is secure with us," says Tom Chang, Chairman of IntelligentDX.

Founded by industry veterans Dr. Tom Chang, Dr. Michael Samuels, Mrunal Bhatt, and Dr. Ajay Shukla, IntelligentDX is more than a healthcare technology company--it's a movement to revolutionize the industry. With innovation, trust, and empathy at its core, the company is creating a legacy of smarter, more efficient healthcare systems.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)