International Real Estate Partners (IREP) appoints Sam Chopra as its Chairman for India

New Delhi [India], March 13: International Real Estate Partners (IREP), a leading global provider of integrated real estate and facilities management solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Sam Chopra to its advisory board as Chairman for India.

Sam Chopra, Fellow Member, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a seasoned leader in real estate, brings extensive expertise in real estate brokerage, franchising and transaction advisory services. With a proven track record in India entry strategy, business strategy and financial advisory, he has been instrumental in shaping market expansion strategies across Asia and Middle East. As an advisor and investor in PropTech, his insights drive innovation in the evolving real estate landscape. His role in public-industry representation on global platforms further strengthens IREP's vision as it continues to expand and redefine commercial real estate in Asia and Middle East.

Being the Founder Chairman, Past President & Member of the Board of Advisors at Association of Property Professionals, Delhi NCR (APP) and the Former Vice Chairman, Past President and Special Ambassador of National Association of Realtors-India (NAR-India) and also representing it on various trade bodies including the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), Sam continues to play a pivotal role as a thought leader in shaping the real estate landscape in India.

"I am truly honored to join the advisory board at IREP as it India Chair and look forward to contribute to its vision of delivering impactful integrated facilities management solutions," said Sam Chopra. "IREP's commitment to long-term client relationships and its ability to navigate complex and challenging environments align with my passion for driving strategic growth and innovation in the industry. I look forward to helping clients unlock the full potential of their property and asset portfolios through flexibility, responsiveness, and proprietary technology."

IREP's leadership team expressed enthusiasm about Sam's appointment. "Sam's strategic insight, industry expertise, and strong leadership will undoubtedly strengthen our organization and further our ability to deliver exceptional value to our esteemed clients," said Kenny McCrae, Chairman - IREP.

About International Real Estate Partners (IREP)

Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, International Real Estate Partners specializes in providing innovative and sustainable solutions in real estate management and facilities services. Operating across multiple countries, IREP empowers businesses to optimize their property portfolios and achieve operational excellence.

