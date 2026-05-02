iNvent Opens Pre-Bookings for Moti Nagar Store Launch with Limited-Time Apple Deals

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 2: Premium Apple partner iNvent has opened pre-bookings for its upcoming DLF, Midtown, Moti Nagar store, giving early customers access to exclusive pricing and bundled offers across iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch devices.

The pre-booking window, starting 1st May, is designed to create a strong lead-up to the store's official launch on 8th May, turning the opening into a high-demand retail moment rather than just another store inauguration.

As part of the pre-booking offer, customers can secure exclusive pricing across key Apple products, with flagship models like the iPhone 17 series seeing instant off up to INR 6,000. In addition, all pre-booking customers will receive a 2-in-1 combo kit and a complimentary 3-in 1 speaker inclusive adding tangible value beyond standard retail offers.

The offer extends across categories:

- iPhones: Including the latest iPhone 17 lineup and iPhone 16 series

- MacBooks: With additional institutional (CRT) discounts on select models

- iPads & Apple Watch: Special pricing and bundled accessories

- AirPods: Instant discounts with added protection benefits

This move reflects iNvent's broader retail strategy making premium Apple products more accessible while enhancing the in-store purchase experience with real, immediate value.

Unlike typical launch promotions that rely only on visibility, iNvent is focusing on conversion led retail, where pricing, bundling, and timing come together to drive footfall and sales from Day 1.

Customers who pre-book will be among the first to collect their devices at the Moti Nagar store on launch day, turning early adoption into a more rewarding, experience-led purchase.

With Delhi NCR continuing to see strong demand for premium tech, iNvent's Moti Nagar store is positioned as a key addition to its expanding retail footprint bringing Apple's ecosystem closer to consumers through a mix of accessibility, experience, and value.

About P3S Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in 2012, P3S Ventures Pvt. Ltd. is a leading technology retail and distribution company with over 30 retail touchpoints across India. Through its retail brand iNvent, the company is committed to delivering premium Apple experiences in high-growth and emerging markets across the country.

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