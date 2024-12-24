IRCTC Ready to Welcome Pilgrims At "Mahakumbh-2025 IRCTC Mahakumbh Gram Tent City At Prayagraj

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 24: The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) - the Professional Travel, Tourism and Hospitality Arm of Indian Railways and a Schedule 'A' Miniratna PSU is all set to welcome the pilgrims at the Mahakumbh Gram - IRCTC Tent City at Prayagraj.

Nestled at a distance of just 3.5 Kms from the Triveni Sangam at Sector-25 Arail Road, Naini, the Kumbh Gram offers unparalleled access to the bathing ghats and other attractions.

Kumbh Gram is a state of art accommodation facility specially crafted for the tourists and, equipped with all modern amenities. Proximity of the Tent City to the Triveni Ghat is an added advantage for the guests desiring to have Snan.

The Super Deluxe Tents and Villa Tents with ensuite bathrooms, round the clock running hot and cold water facilities, access to hospitality team throughout the day, bed linen, towels and toiletries etc are at an attractive tariff, inclusive of all meals. The guests of the Villa Tents will additionally enjoy a separate cozy sitting area and television.

CCTV surveillance ensures the safety and security of the guests. Maha Kumbh Gram will also have First Aid Facilities and Round The Clock Emergency Assistance.

IRCTC is uniquely equipped to make the Mahakumbh Gram Tent City an unparalleled destination for spiritual and cultural enrichment. The Tent City will cater to visitors through direct bookings as well as IRCTC's Rail Tour Packages and Bharat Gaurav Trains, ensuring seamless access and convenience.

M/s Lallooji & Sons (At Kumbh Canvas), a renowned operator in the hospitality field is IRCTC's Camping & Hospitality Partner at Mahakumbh 2025.

For queries and bookings, please contact IRCTC's customer support team at 8076025236 or email at mahakumbh@irctc.com.

How to book IRCTC Mahakumbh Tent City 2025?

IRCTC has already opened the bookings for its Kumbh Gram Tent City on its website www.irctctourism.com/mahakumbhgram. Follow the detailed steps below to secure your accommodation for this once-in-a-lifetime spiritual journey -

1. Visit the Official Website

-Navigate to the official IRCTC Mahakumbh Tent City page by entering the URL: www.irctctourism.com/mahakumbhgram in your browser.

2. Log in to Your Account

- Begin by logging into your existing IRCTC account. If you don't already have an account, you can login as a "guest user" by providing your email address and phone number.

3. Click on the "Book Now" Option

-On the homepage of the Mahakumbh Gram page, locate the "Book Now" button and click on it to proceed to the booking form.

4. Fill in Accommodation Details

-Provide the essential details to tailor your stay.

- Location

- Check-In Date and Check-Out Date

- Rooms and Number of Guests

5. Choose the Tent Type

- Select from two categories of tents based on your preference and budget- Super Deluxe Tents and Villa Tents.

6. Fill in Personal Details

-Enter the necessary personal information, including your full name, contact number, email address, and any special requirements you may have.

7. Choose a Payment Method

-Select your preferred payment method from a range of secure options such as debit/credit cards, net banking, UPI, or digital wallets.

- Review the total cost displayed, ensuring that no hidden charges are included.

8. Complete the Booking

-Once the payment is successfully processed, you'll receive a confirmation message and an email with your booking details.

With its extensive expertise and commitment to excellence, IRCTC is poised to make this event a landmark in the tourism and pilgrimage landscape. Visitors can look forward to a transformative and enriching experience that celebrates the diversity and spiritual depth of India.

For more information on the Mahakumbh Gram Tent City and to book your stay, please visit www.irctctourism.com/mahakumbhgram

