IVCA Renewable Energy Summit 2025 Set to Spark India's Green Investment Push

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9: The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), India's apex industry body for alternate capital, is set to host the inaugural IVCA Renewable Energy Summit 2025 on 15th July in Mumbai. Organised in collaboration with Avendus, EAAA Alternatives, and Singularity Capital, the summit aims to catalyse capital deployment, innovation, and public-private collaboration in the renewable energy space.

The summit arrives at a critical inflection point for India's clean energy landscape. Amid rising global climate concerns, energy security imperatives, and rapidly declining costs of renewable technologies, India has emerged as one of the most attractive destinations for clean energy investments. In 2024, renewables accounted for 83% of total power sector investments, and the country's non-fossil fuel power capacity reached 44%, steadily progressing toward the government's 50% target by 2030.

The IVCA Renewable Energy Summit 2025 will convene a high-powered mix of global and domestic limited partners (LPs), general partners (GPs), policymakers, regulators, corporates, cleantech entrepreneurs, and innovators to explore pathways for unlocking capital and accelerating India's green transition.

Aakriti Bamniyal, Senior Vice-President, IVCA, said, "India's clean energy ambition is not just a climate imperative--it's a generational investment opportunity. The IVCA Renewable Energy Summit 2025 is designed to be a force multiplier--driving capital flows, sparking collaboration, and showcasing the power of alternative capital in shaping a greener, more resilient India."

The speaker lineup features Shri Ananth Narayan G, Whole Time Member, SEBI and Shri Vishal Kumar Dev, Principal Secretary, Energy Department, Government of Odisha, alongside leading voices from international development institutions, financial firms, and cutting-edge cleantech ventures.

Summit sessions will cover

* Accelerating clean power finance in India: Explore innovative financing models

* The role of renewables in enabling EVs, AI, green hydrogen, and clean infrastructure

* Innovations in energy storage, grid tech, and hybrid energy systems

* Policy perspectives for accelerating clean energy deployment

Prateek Jhawar, Managing Director and Head, Infrastructure & Real Assets Investment Banking, Avendus Capital said, "At Avendus, we are extremely bullish on the entire energy transition ecosystem. Achieving a net-zero future will require deep participation from investors, companies and regulatory bodies. While decarbonization themes like renewable energy are already seeing strong global adoption, we are also witnessing rapid momentum in emerging areas such as green hydrogen, electric mobility, waste and water management, circular economy, biofuels, sustainable aviation fuels, and energy efficiency--especially within the Indian context, given that India would require cumulative investments of USD 15 trillion to truly achieve net-zero by 2070, i.e., upwards of USD 300 billion annually until 2070 from the current annual investments of around USD 30 billion. The IVCA Renewable Energy Summit 2025 presents a powerful opportunity to align capital with climate priorities, and we're excited to contribute as partners on this."

Subahoo Chordia, Co-CEO, EAAA Alternatives highlighted, "India's energy sector is in the midst of a dramatic transformation with renewable energy expanding from less than 10% of the generation base to nearly 50%. However, we are only midway through this journey, and the next five years will require investments of another $150-$200 billion. In this context, investment managers such as EAAA Alternatives are playing a vital role in bridging the gap between capital providers and developers driving the energy transition. We are excited to be a part of the IVCA Renewable Energy Summit 2025 to discuss the challenges and potential solutions to scaling up financing for achieving India's target of 500GW of non-fossil fuel generation by 2030."

Suyash Kela, Partner, Energy Transition, Singularity said, "At Singularity, we believe clean energy is fundamental to global & India's growth story - not just as an environmental imperative, but as an economic and strategic one. Supporting founders building solutions in renewable energy aligns deeply with our conviction of backing sectors that create long-term value for the country. IVCA's work in convening investors, policymakers, and innovators plays a critical role in accelerating this transition. We are pleased to partner with IVCA for the Renewable Energy Summit 2025 to drive the conversations and collaborations needed to build a more sustainable and energy-secure India."

In recent years, India has ranked third globally in capacity addition, after China and the United States. With a supportive policy ecosystem and surging investor interest, the country's renewable energy sector is poised to be one of the biggest levers of sustainable economic growth and employment.

The Indian Venture & Alternate Capital IVCA is a not-for-profit, apex industry body promoting the alternate capital industry and fostering a vibrant investing ecosystem in India. IVCA is committed to supporting the ecosystem by facilitating advocacy discussions with the government of India, policymakers, and regulators, resulting in the rise of entrepreneurial activity, innovation, and job creation in India and contributing towards the development of India as a leading fund management hub. IVCA represents 450+ funds with a combined AUM of over $350 Bn. Our members are the most active domestic and global VCs, PEs, funds for infrastructure, real estate, credit funds, limited partners, investment companies, family offices, corporate VCs, and knowledge partners. These funds invest in emerging companies, venture growth, buyout, special situations, distressed assets, and credit and venture debt, among others.

