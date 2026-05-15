Jabraj Singh on Building Energy Infrastructure That Can Support India's AI and Data Center Expansion

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 14: India's ambitions in artificial intelligence and digital innovation are accelerating at an unprecedented pace. As businesses, governments, and industries increasingly rely on AI-driven technologies, cloud platforms, and hyperscale computing, the country is witnessing a parallel surge in demand for advanced data center infrastructure. Yet behind every AI model, real-time analytics engine, and cloud application lies a less visible but equally critical foundation: energy infrastructure. Reliable electricity supply, smart transmission systems, renewable integration, and resilient power networks are becoming essential for sustaining India's next phase of technological growth. Experts believe that the country's ability to scale its AI ecosystem will ultimately depend on how effectively it strengthens the energy backbone supporting this digital transformation.

"India's AI revolution cannot succeed without a parallel revolution in energy infrastructure," says Jabraj Singh. "The next generation of data centers will require not only uninterrupted electricity, but intelligent, sustainable, and future-ready energy ecosystems capable of supporting continuous digital growth. Infrastructure planning today will determine how globally competitive India's AI economy becomes tomorrow."

The scale of the opportunity is enormous. India's data center capacity is projected to rise from nearly 1.5 GW in 2025 to approximately 13.5 GW by 2031-32, according to estimates referenced by the Ministry of Power and multiple industry reports. AI-linked data centers alone could require an additional 40-45 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity by 2030. This sharp rise reflects the growing adoption of AI tools, cloud platforms, digital payments, e-commerce, smart manufacturing, and government digitization initiatives across sectors.

However, unlike traditional digital infrastructure, AI-driven data centers are significantly more energy-intensive. High-density computing workloads require uninterrupted, high-quality power around the clock, while also demanding advanced cooling technologies and stronger transmission capabilities. This is creating a new conversation around the importance of energy infrastructure as a strategic national asset.

India's current energy ecosystem is already under pressure from urbanization and industrial growth. The rapid expansion of AI and data center facilities will intensify the demand for a stable power supply, particularly in emerging digital hubs such as Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Noida. Industry analysts estimate that data center power demand could increase nearly sixfold by 2030, potentially outpacing current generation and transmission capacity if infrastructure development does not accelerate at the same pace.

One of the most significant shifts underway is the move toward sustainable round-the-clock energy solutions. Renewable energy integration has become central to the future of digital infrastructure. Solar and wind hybrid systems, combined with battery energy storage systems (BESS), are increasingly being viewed as the most practical way to ensure an uninterrupted green energy supply for hyperscale facilities.

According to Jabraj Singh, the future lies in integrated planning rather than isolated infrastructure development. "Energy and digital infrastructure can no longer operate in silos," he notes. "The success of AI ecosystems will depend on how effectively we combine renewable energy, storage technologies, smart grids, and efficient transmission systems into one coordinated framework."

Grid modernization is therefore emerging as a critical priority. AI workloads create volatile and highly concentrated power demand patterns that existing grids were not originally designed to handle. To address this, India is investing in high-capacity transmission corridors, advanced substations, and digitally monitored grid systems that can respond dynamically to changing load conditions. The proposed National Electricity Policy 2026 is expected to further strengthen transmission infrastructure, specifically for large data center clusters.

At the same time, policymakers are recognizing the importance of dedicated data center zones. States such as Tamil Nadu have already demonstrated the benefits of creating industrial corridors with pre-built substations, transmission access, and streamlined approvals. Similar models are likely to expand across other regions as India competes for global technology investments.

Another emerging area of focus is nuclear energy. While renewable energy remains central to India's long-term sustainability ambitions, experts believe nuclear power could play a major role in supporting AI infrastructure because of its ability to provide stable base-load electricity. The SHANTI Act 2025, aimed at increasing private participation in nuclear energy development, has strengthened discussions around achieving 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047. Stable energy generation from nuclear sources could become particularly valuable for energy-intensive AI campuses operating 24/7.

Sustainability, however, extends beyond electricity generation alone. Data centers are also associated with significant water consumption due to cooling requirements. As a result, infrastructure developers are increasingly adopting Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems and treated wastewater usage to reduce environmental pressure in urban regions. Cooling technologies are also evolving rapidly, with operators shifting from traditional air-based systems toward liquid cooling and rear-door heat exchangers that improve efficiency while lowering overall energy consumption.

The IndiaAI Mission, backed by a ₹10,371.92 crore allocation over five years, reflects the government's recognition that compute infrastructure and energy systems must grow together. The mission aims to support AI innovation, digital infrastructure expansion, and compute capacity development, while also encouraging stronger public-private collaboration.

Jabraj Singh believes that solving the challenges along the way requires long-term thinking rather than short-term capacity additions. "India has the opportunity to become one of the world's most important AI and digital infrastructure destinations," he says. "But achieving that position will require resilient energy systems that are reliable, environmentally responsible, and capable of supporting technological growth for decades."

The intersection of AI, data infrastructure, and energy is rapidly becoming one of the defining development stories of modern India. As global technology companies look for scalable and sustainable digital infrastructure destinations, India's ability to build future-ready power ecosystems could determine the pace of its rise in the global digital economy. The coming decade will therefore not only be about building more data centers, but it will also be about building the energy infrastructure capable of powering India's technological future.

Disclaimer: Views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect the publication's views.

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