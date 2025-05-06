Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat Brings Summer Relief and Educational Support to Over 28,000 Individuals

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], May 6: Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat (JKP), under the compassionate leadership of its esteemed Presidents--H.H. Sushri Dr. Shyama Tripathi Ji and H.H. Sushri Dr. Krishna Tripathi Ji--continues its unwavering mission of selfless service through a series of large-scale charitable events at Pratapgarh, Vrindavan and Barsana.

On March 9, 2025, Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat reached out to 7,000 children and 1,400 villagers, distributing essential food items and summer necessities. The children received hygiene products, tiffin boxes, towels, and other items to ensure their comfort and well-being during the summer months. Villagers were given food supplies tailored to their daily needs, offering both nourishment and relief. The entire event was carried out with care and compassion by JKP's dedicated sadhaks, under the direct guidance of the Presidents of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat.

On April 3, 2025, the spirit of service continued at Shri Kripalu Dham, Mangarh, where 7,800 underprivileged individuals received essential household items such as cloth bags (jholas), umbrellas, towels, fry pans, and chakla-belan. The hands-on involvement of Dr. Shyama Tripathi Ji and Dr. Krishna Tripathi Ji deeply inspired the volunteers and filled the day with warmth, unity, and gratitude.

Additionally, JKP organized three school supply distributions to support children's education:

On April 11, 2025, at Kirti Mandir, Barsana, 6,000 children were given school bags filled with notebooks, lunch boxes, water bottles, and stationery.

On April 17, 2025, at Prem Mandir, Vrindavan, 5,000 children joyfully received similar educational kits, lighting up the day with their bright smiles and laughter.

On May 2, 2025, at Radha Kunj, Mussoorie, 1,500 school children were also given school bags filled with school necessities.

Each event reaffirmed JKP's commitment to empowering the underserved--not just by meeting their immediate needs, but by nurturing their dignity, confidence, and potential.

These efforts are rooted in the divine vision of Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj, the founder and spiritual force behind Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat. Revered as the fifth original Jagadguru in Indian history, His teachings form the foundation of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat's worldwide spiritual and humanitarian mission.

Inspired by His philosophy of selfless giving and universal love, Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat actively runs:

Jagadguru Kripalu Chikitsalaya: Three fully charitable multi-specialty hospitals in Mangarh, Barsana, and Vrindavan, which have treated over 6 million patients free of cost, offering consultations, medicines, diagnostics, and emergency care.

Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat Education: A network of educational institutions offering free, high-quality education to thousands of girls from economically challenged backgrounds--from pre-primary to postgraduate levels--empowering them with knowledge, self-worth, and opportunity.

Regular Charitable Programs: From ongoing food distributions and construction of toilets in rural villages to providing desk benches for schools, supporting widows and the elderly, assisting differently-abled individuals, and offering emergency relief when needed--Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat continues to touch countless lives each year through its wide-reaching and compassionate initiatives.

JKP's mission remains clear: to serve humanity with devotion, compassion, and dedication--uplifting the underserved and transforming lives with both spiritual and material support.

