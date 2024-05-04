Jagran Lakecity University Celebrates 11th Foundation Day With A Grand Cultural Fest And An Annual Awards Ceremony

PNN

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 4: Jagran Lakecity University celebrated its Eleventh Foundation Day with a vibrant Cultural extravaganza and an Annual awards ceremony on 1st May 2024 at its campus in Chandanpura, Bhopal.

The University, founded in 2013, marked its eleven years on 24th April and currently ranks as the number one private university in Madhya Pradesh and constitutes students from over 27 states of India and 8 countries.

The celebratory event was attended by Chief Guest, S.M.Ramanathan, Executive Director, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Bhopal, Guest of Honour, Anuradha Shankar, IPS Additional Director General Police Training, Police Headquarters, Madhya Pradesh Police, Special Guest, Prof. (Dr) Bharat Sharan Singh Chairman, M.P. Private University Regulatory Commission (MPPURC), Bhopal. Presiding over the ceremony were the Pro-Chancellor, Abhishek Mohan Gupta, Jagran Lakecity University, Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr P.K Biswas, faculty members, parents, alumni, and students.

The University launched the latest edition of the Lakecity News, a magazine curated by the student Editorial Board, consisting of all the highlights and news of the academic year 2023-24. Additionally, the University introduced the Smart Employee ID and Access Card for further advancement and enhanced security measures.

Abhishek Mohan Gupta, Pro-Chancellor, Jagran Lakecity University expressed his gratitude and vision for the future saying "As we celebrate eleven remarkable years of JLU, we envision a future filled with unparalleled opportunities for our students. Our commitment to nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and instilling values remains unwavering."

The evening, filled with captivating dance, drama, and musical performances also witnessed the presentation of 48 Chancellor Scholarships and 23 Sports Scholarships being awarded in recognition of academic and athletic excellence. Additionally, the university celebrated the attainment of 31 Marker Cups, 2 Faculty Research Awards, and 3 Alumni Certificates and Awards, reflecting the exceptional achievements and contributions of its talented student body.

A special recognition was also bestowed upon members who have completed a decade at JLU.

