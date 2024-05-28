JAIN (Deemed-to-be University)'s Annual Alumni Meet on Saturday, 1st June 2024

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 28: We are thrilled to announce our much-anticipated JAIN (Deemed-to-be University)'s annual alumni meet, set to take place on June 1st this year at eleven schools spread across seven campuses, and aim to reunite former students, celebrate their achievements, and reinforce the lasting bond between the alumni and their alma mater.

The annual alumni meet is a cornerstone event for us, bringing together graduates from various batches and disciplines. This year's meet promises to be a memorable occasion, packed with engaging activities, insightful sessions, and the opportunity for meaningful networking.

Event Highlights

The meet will commence with a warm welcome reception, where alumni will have the chance to reconnect with old friends and professors. Following the reception, a series of events and activities are lined up to ensure a fulfilling experience for all attendees. Here are a few of them to look forward to!

Keynote Addresses: The event will feature an inspiring keynote address by the Honourable Chancellor of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), Dr Chenraj Roychand, who will also unveil the Alumni Newsletter. Furthermore, we look forward to an address by Dr Raj Singh, our Honourable Vice Chancellor. The respective School Heads will later take the Alumni on A Trip Down Memory Lane.

The Alumni Report: Presented by Mr Animesh Jain, President of the JU Alumni Association, featuring esteemed alumni who have made significant strides in their respective fields, and provide insights into industry trends and emerging opportunities within our Alumni network.

Networking Sessions: Dedicated networking opportunities before and after the event, allowing alumni to connect with fellow graduates, share experiences, and explore potential collaborations. These sessions are designed to foster a strong sense of community and professional camaraderie.

Cultural Programs: A variety of cultural programs are organized during the Alumni Meet.

Quotes from University Officials and Alumni

Dr. Dinesh Nilkant, Pro Vice-Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, "The annual alumni meet is a testament to the enduring bond between our graduates and JAIN (Deemed-to-be University). It is a platform for us to celebrate their successes, share their stories, and strengthen our collective future. We are proud of our alumni and their achievements, and we look forward to welcoming them back to their alma mater."

Animesh Jain, President of the Alumni Association, shared his thoughts on the importance of alumni engagement. "Our alumni are our greatest ambassadors. Their accomplishments reflect the quality of education and values instilled at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University). This meet is an opportunity for us to reconnect, collaborate, and contribute to the university's growth and development."

Meghana Maney, in her testimonial says, "I think the best part of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is the access to a very like-minded group of people; especially when you have your own family business or a highly entrepreneurial spirit, then this is a great place to be at."

Updates for our Alumni

Over the past year, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has made remarkable strides in academic and infrastructural development. The introduction of new programs, state-of-the-art facilities, and partnerships with leading global institutions has further enhanced the university's reputation for excellence.

Notably, the university's research initiatives have gained significant recognition, with numerous projects receiving national and international accolades. These advancements reflect the university's commitment to innovation and its dedication to addressing real-world challenges.

Jain University has a rich legacy of academic excellence and holistic development, producing graduates who excel in various fields across the globe. The alumni meet serves as a vital link between the past and the present, fostering a sense of belonging and pride among the graduates.

The university's alumni network is a powerful force, contributing significantly to various sectors, including business, technology, healthcare, education, and the arts. The annual meet not only celebrates these achievements but also provides a platform for alumni to give back to their alma mater, whether through mentorship, guest lectures, or collaborative projects.

Jain University invites all its alumni to join this special occasion and be a part of the celebrations. The meet is not just an event; it is a journey down memory lane, a chance to reconnect with friends, and an opportunity to build new bridges.

To participate in the alumni meet, alumni are encouraged to RSVP through the following link: https://alumni.jainuniversity.ac.in/events/11777.

For more information about the event, please contact Syeda Shifa at +91 9945084843.

The annual alumni meet at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is more than just a reunion; it is a celebration of shared memories, achievements, and the lifelong connection between the university and its graduates. Jain University looks forward to welcoming its alumni back to campus and celebrating their successes together, reinforcing the values of excellence, integrity, and community.

