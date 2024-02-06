Jainam Broking Limited Announces Registration for Indian Options Conclave 5.0

PRNewswire

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 6: Jainam Broking Limited, one of the leading stock broking companies in Gujarat, is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the Indian Options Conclave 5.0, the most prestigious and one of the largest options trading community gathering in India.

The two-day event, themed "Traders Mahakumbh" will be held on March 15th and 16th, 2024 at the newly constructed premium venue YPD World Convention Centre in Surat, Gujarat. The event will feature expert speakers, interactive sessions, live trading, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, followed by a gala dinner.

The Indian Options Conclave 5.0 is designed to provide options traders and investors with the latest insights, strategies, tools, and techniques to enhance their skills and profits in the dynamic and complex options market. The event will cover topics such as:

* Options fundamentals and advanced concepts

* Options trading strategies and adjustments

* Options risk management and portfolio optimization

* Options analytics and algorithms

* Options taxation and compliance

* Options market trends and opportunities

The event will also showcase the success stories and best practices of some of the most prominent and successful options traders and investors in India featuring Vishal Malkan, Madan Kumar, Shariq Shamsuddin, Vivek Bajaj, Harshubh Shah and more who will share their tips and tricks, challenges and solutions, and lessons learned from their journey in the options market.

The Indian Option Conclave 5.0 is open to anyone interested in learning more about options trading and investing, whether they are beginners, intermediate, or advanced-level traders and investors. The event is also suitable for financial professionals, advisors, educators, and students who want to expand their knowledge and network in the options industry.

The registration fee for the event is Rs.7,999 per person but early bird offer is Rs. 6499 till 20th February 2024, which includes access to all sessions, lunch, and tea breaks on both days. However, an option of FREE registration is also available with limited excess (Cannot attend LIVE Trading and Conference session) on day one and full excess on day 2. Spot registration at the venue on the event date will be given only if the capacity of the location allows. Registration can be done online at https://events.jainam.in/.

The event is powered by

Diamond partner: Greeksoft

Platinum parters: Compound the money, Symphony and Pulse.

Awareness Partners: MCX, NSE, MSE

"We are delighted to invite options traders and investors from across India and beyond to join us for the Indian Options Conclave 5.0 "Traders Mahakumbh" the ultimate event for options enthusiasts. This event is a unique opportunity to learn from the best in the business, network with like-minded peers, and celebrate the options market. We are confident that this event will provide immense value and benefit to all the participants and help them take their options trading and investing to the next level," said Mr. Milan Parikh, the Managing Director of Jainam Broking Limited.

About Jainam Broking Limited

Jainam Broking Limited is a public limited company incorporated in 2003 and headquartered in Surat, Gujarat. The company is a member of NSE, BSE, MCX, NCDEX, and CDSL, and offers a range of financial services, including equity, derivative, currency, commodity, IPO, mutual fund, insurance, and wealth management. The company has 25+ branches, 1200+ associates, and 2.8+ lakh DP accounts across India. The company has won several awards and accolades for its performance and service, such as the NSE Market Achievers Regional Retail Member of the Year, the MCX Leading Member in Options, and BSE Best Performance in SLB. The company's vision is to be the most trusted and preferred financial partner for its clients and stakeholders. For more information, visit https://www.jainam.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2334143/Indian_Option_Conclave_5_0.jpg

