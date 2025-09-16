Jaipuria Institute of Management Rises in NIRF 2025 Rankings: Four Campuses Among India's Top Management Institutes

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 16: In the NIRF 2025 Management Rankings, Jaipuria Institute of Management has once again strengthened its national standing with all four campuses ranked among India's top management Institutes. Jaipuria Noida climbed to rank 41 (from 45 last year), Lucknow to 67 (from 72), Jaipur to 74 (from 75), while Indore maintained its standing in the 101-125 rank band. This consistent upward trajectory reflects Jaipuria's unwavering focus on academic excellence, research innovation, and student success. The rise of Noida, Lucknow and Jaipur campuses in particular highlights Jaipuria's ability to continuously improve and adapt in an evolving education landscape.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), launched in 2015 by the Ministry of Education, is now regarded as the gold standard for evaluating higher education institutions in India. Built to bring transparency, accountability, and healthy competition, the rankings are based on five parameters: Teaching, Learning & Resources; Research & Professional Practices; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach & Inclusivity; and Perception. Over the past decade, the framework has become a trusted guide for students, families, and academic stakeholders in making informed choices.

With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Jaipuria Institute of Management has firmly established itself as a management institution with a philosophy that is Student First, AI Native, and Career Ready. Backed by a legacy of 30 years and campuses in Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore, Jaipuria delivers personalized learning journeys, technology-driven pedagogy, and a robust placement record--with 275+ recruiters, 1,100+ offers, and international packages as high as ₹36.64 LPA--making it a preferred choice for management aspirants nationwide.

Commenting on the achievement, Shreevats Jaipuria, Vice Chairman, Jaipuria Institute of Management, said: "The rise of our campuses in the NIRF 2025 rankings is a matter of immense pride and a reflection of Jaipuria's focus on academic quality, impactful research, and student outcomes. This recognition belongs to our faculty, students, alumni, and staff who together drive our pursuit of excellence. As we move forward, we remain committed to preparing future-ready leaders who can thrive in a rapidly changing business world."

Looking ahead, Jaipuria aims to build on this success by deepening its research footprint, strengthening global collaborations, and expanding the role of technology in management education. With a legacy of three decades and a reputation reinforced by national rankings and globally recognized AACSB accreditation. The institute is poised to equip the next generation of leaders with the vision, adaptability, and resilience required to shape businesses and society in the years to come.

