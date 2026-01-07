Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 07:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dense fog, cold wave grip north India; airlines warn of flight delays

Dense fog, cold wave grip north India; airlines warn of flight delays

Cold wave and dense fog conditions continue across north India, disrupting transport services and prompting flight delay advisories, while IMD warns of biting cold in coming days

Airlines have issued advisories warning of delays and cancellations due to dense fog and low visibility.

Vrinda Goel
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 7:00 AM IST

Large parts of north India are facing harsh winters, with cold waves and dense fog disrupting daily life and transport. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a gradual fall in minimum temperatures over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi in the next two days, with biting cold ahead, nationwide.

Where is dense fog most likely to impact visibility?

Dense to very dense fog is expected to prevail over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, particularly during morning and night hours. Isolated pockets of dense fog are also likely across Delhi, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and parts of the Northeast, disrupting road, rail and air travel.
 

Which regions are under cold wave alerts?

Cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha. Ground frost conditions are also possible in parts of Uttarakhand, according to the IMD.

Is any rainfall or snowfall expected?

The weather office has predicted light rainfall or snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, southern states such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala may witness spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms, with isolated heavy rainfall possible in some areas.

Delhi weather forecast

Delhi recorded its first cold day of 2026, with the maximum temperature dropping well below the seasonal average. The IMD has warned that cold day conditions are likely to continue, with daytime temperatures remaining unusually low across the national capital. 

How are flights affected?

Airlines have issued advisories warning of delays and cancellations due to dense fog and low visibility across northern and central India. 
Air India said heavy fog over Delhi and surrounding regions could have a cascading impact on flight schedules, while IndiGo flagged possible disruptions over cities including Kolkata, Jaipur, Indore, Udaipur and Bhopal. Passengers have been advised to check flight status regularly and allow extra travel time.

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 6:47 AM IST

