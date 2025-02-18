Jay Kay Enterprises (JKE) Acquires Majority Stake in JK Tech to Drive AI & Gen AI Innovation

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 18: Jay Kay Enterprises (JKE), a leader in high-precision manufacturing for the Defence and Aerospace sector, including advanced digital printing capabilities, has acquired a majority stake in JK Tech, a global provider of Generative AI and data-driven solutions. This strategic acquisition strengthens JK Tech's position in the Artificial Intelligence space, enabling it to expand into new industries and accelerate innovation.

JKE, led by Abhishek Singhania, has long been at the forefront of cutting-edge manufacturing, where AI and Gen AI are playing a crucial role in transforming operations. With this investment, JK Tech will leverage the strength of the JKE group to enhance its AI capabilities, expand its reach, and drive transformation at an unprecedented pace.

Aloke Paskar, CEO at JK Tech, states, "The rapid advancements in AI and Gen AI present an incredible opportunity for us to scale and innovate faster than ever before. With JKE's backing, we will enhance our R & D, Sales, and Operations teams while also actively exploring strategic M & A opportunities to expand our portfolio."

As part of a listed entity, JK Tech recognizes the responsibility of delivering consistent value to shareholders and stakeholders. The company remains focused on its mission to be an AI-first organization, helping enterprises become AI-ready through autonomous artificial intelligence-driven solutions and actionable insights

"This is a defining moment for us," added Mr. Partho Kar, Joint Managing Director, JKE. "The acquisition marks a significant step toward consolidating the promoters' businesses under the JKE umbrella. By combining the expertise and strengths of both organizations, we are well-positioned to push the boundaries of AI innovation and deliver next-generation solutions to our customers. This willadd value to JKE in its quest to get into industrial engineering and EPC contracting, thus unlocking new growth opportunities for both organizations while enhancing value creation for all shareholders."

JK Tech will continue to operate under its current leadership while leveraging JKE's resources and market expertise. Further updates on the acquisition and future strategic initiatives will be shared in due course.

About JK Tech

JK Tech is a global leader in Generative AI and data-driven solutions, specializing in transforming enterprises in Retail, CPG, and Insurance. Its flagship JIVA platform enables businesses to unlock the full potential of their data through AI-powered automation, data discovery, and intelligent decision-making. JK Tech's commitment to measurable outcomes and rapid ROI ensures sustainable growth for its clients.

About Jay Kay Enterprises (JKE)

Jay Kay Enterprises (JKE) (BSE: BOM 500306) is a diversified business group, with a strong presence in High-Precision, 3D Printing & Composite manufacturing for Healthcare, Defence, and Aerospace industries. With a focus on engineering excellence, digital printing, and advanced AI-driven solutions, JKE continues to pioneer innovations in automation and manufacturing intelligence.

