Jewel Builders - Revolutionizing Luxury Living in Evolving Real Estate Market of Badlapur

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 20: The real estate market in the outskirts of Thane is witnessing a significant revolution with development going around the city in full swing. Elevating the charm of the city, Jewel Builders - a leading homegrown real estate developer since 1986, has taken center stage in the city with its groundbreaking project, Jewel Heights in Badlapur West. Located as the region's revolutionary landmark, Jewel Builders introduces a lifestyle that exceeds imagination and fantasy, setting new standards for luxury living spaces in the region. Notably, the brand has delivered 1200 homes to 1200 families in Badlapur since 2017. The 37-year-old legacy brand has delivered over 35 remarkable projects in Badlapur, Ulhasnagar, Neral, Kalyan, and Kharghar. The brand completed 1 mn sq ft of developed spaces in 2023!

Under the aegis Jairaj H. Kalyani, the founder of Jewel Builders & Infraprojects Ltd.Omprakash H. Kalyani (Co-founder and Director), and Jaiprakash H. Kalyani (Co-founder and Director), the projects are strategically planned to ensure connectivity proximity for the residents. The projects are closely located to the railway stations and have shopping points, educational institutes, hospitals, etc., easily accessible in the vicinity.

Driven by a passion to deliver best-in-class living spaces, Jewel Builders' Jewel Heights serves as the archetypal of architectural intelligence and innovation. The distinguished project offers a diverse range of thoughtfully crafted apartments and studio apartments, that help comfort and style blend to cater to the diverse needs of modern homeowners.

Comprising four grand towers, each presenting Ground+12 storeys and housing a total of 285 units, Jewel Heights stands as the foremost example of expansive living. Set across 1.55 acres of thoughtfully selected real estate, this iconic project showcases an ideally planned large usable carpet area in the Thane Outskirts. With essential amenities seamlessly united into its design, including a stellar rooftop recreational area with an Acupressure Walkway Garden, Coffee Lounge, Rooftop Gymnasium, and Picnic & Barbecue Area, etc., Jewel Heights goes above and beyond in meeting the expectations of the residents, and elevating their lifestyle to attain new heights.

For individuals who seek a seamless transition into their dream homes, Jewel Builders has designed Jewel Heights as the sought-after solution. With 1BHK apartments starting at Rs. 21.5 L and 2BHK apartments at Rs. 28.5 L onwards, complemented by 1RK studio apartments available at an attractive starting price of Rs. 15 L, Jewel Builders echoes affordability and luxury living spaces together.

Furthermore, Jewel Builders goes beyond conventional real estate development by prioritizing sustainability and eco-friendliness in every aspect of the project. Right from the design phase to the construction to ongoing maintenance, Jewel Heights is erected based on green building practices, energy-efficient technologies, and environmentally mindful materials. With initiatives such as rainwater harvesting, smart wastewater management practices, located in pollution-free zones, solar panel installations, and landscaped green spaces, Jewel Builders minimizes its carbon footprint and also enhances the overall well-being of residents. By creating a pleasant balance between luxury living and environmental responsibility, Jewel Heights sets a new standard for sustainable urban development in Badlapur West, inspiring a greener and healthier future for the residents.

But what sets Badlapur West apart as an investment destination for property developers like Jewel Builders? Boasting a promising social and physical infrastructure, coupled with a growing neighborhood, Badlapur West is a treasured location for visionary developers. The strategic location and growth potential, given its proximity to the metro cities, Badlapur makes an attractive investment proposition, which aligns ideally with Jewel Builders' commitment to delivering innovative excellence.

Looking forward, the future of the real estate market in Thane Outskirts holds immense potential. With a wide range of opportunities across various price segments, Thane Outskirts, particularly Badlapur West, continues to attract investors and homebuyers alike. Fueled by a dynamic job market and ample employment opportunities, the region remains a hotspot for both end-users and investors, strengthening Jewel Builders' vision to create iconic landmarks that resonate with the aspirations of modern homeowners and dwellers. Interestingly, Jewel Builders is upcoming with 2 mn sq ft of projects in the KDMC region in the affordable housing segment with 1BHKs starting at an attractive price of Rs 30 Lacs.

In essence, Jewel Builders pioneers luxury living while also being the torchbearer of progress and innovation in the dynamic real estate landscape of Badlapur West. As the region flourishes, Jewel Builders inch closer to delivering their commitment to excellence by offering residents an incomparable lifestyle and a future equipped with infinite possibilities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)