JK Cement's Buxar Plant Inaugurated by Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar in a Bhavya Lokarpan Ceremony

Buxar (Bihar) [India], February 28: JK Cement Ltd., one of India's leading cement manufacturers, today marked a significant milestone with the Bhavya Lokarpan of its state-of-the-art Grey Cement Grinding Unit in Buxar, Bihar. The facility was inaugurated by Shri Samrat Choudhary, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar under the guidance of Shri Nitish Kumar, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Bihar and in the august presence of Dr. Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, Hon'ble Minister of Industries & Road Construction, Bihar and Dr. Nidhipati Singhania, Vice Chairman, JK Cement.

The inauguration of the Buxar plant reflects JK Cement's continued commitment to strengthening regional manufacturing capabilities and supporting Bihar's growing infrastructure ambitions. Strategically located on the Patna-Buxar highway, the facility spans 100 acres and has a production capacity of 3 MTPA, enabling efficient and timely access to high-quality cement across Bihar and neighbouring regions.

On the occasion, Shri Samrat Choudhary, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar said, "The inauguration of JK Cement's Buxar plant is an important milestone for Bihar's development. Such industrial investments create employment opportunities for local people and support the state's infrastructure growth. I congratulate JK Cement for its vision and commitment to Bihar. Together, industry and the government can play a meaningful role in strengthening the state's progress."

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director, JK Cement, said, "The inauguration of our Buxar plant is a proud moment for JK Cement and a meaningful step towards supporting Bihar's infrastructure and industrial growth. We are honoured that the Bhavya Lokarpan of this facility has been carried out by the Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Samrat Choudhary. This facility reflects our long-term commitment to being a trusted partner in the state's development journey. We are confident that the Buxar unit will play an important role in enabling the next phase of growth for both Bihar and JK Cement."

The Buxar unit is expected to enhance cement availability for infrastructure, housing, and commercial projects while also contributing to local economic development through direct and indirect employment generation and by fostering ancillary industries in the region. JK Cement had previously entered the Bihar market through supplies from its Prayagraj facility. With the commissioning of the Buxar plant, the company will now be able to serve the state through localized manufacturing, enabling faster delivery timelines and improved service responsiveness.

Sharing his views, Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania, Joint Managing Director & CEO, JK Cement, added, "Bihar is a high-potential market with strong infrastructure momentum, and the Buxar facility brings us closer to the evolving needs of the region. Local manufacturing will allow us to serve customers more effectively while supporting infrastructure projects that are critical to the state's development. We see this as a long-term investment in Bihar's progress and a step towards creating sustainable value for the communities we operate in."

Developed with an investment of approximately Rs. 500 crore, the project commenced construction in March 2025 and represents a significant step towards strengthening the industrial ecosystem in Bihar.

JK Cement Ltd. is among India's top manufacturers of Grey and White Cement, and home-building solutions globally. For over five decades, JKCement has contributed to India's infrastructure through product quality, customer focus, and technology leadership, beginning with its flagship grey cement unit in Nimbahera, Rajasthan, in May 1975.

The Company's Grey Cement capacity is 31.26 MTPA, making it a leading manufacturer with a strong presence across 15 states, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. With a total White Cement and Wall Putty Capacity of 3.05 MTPA, JK White Cement is sold in 36 countries around the globe.

The Company has a strong international presence with two subsidiaries, JK Cement Works Fujairah FZC and JK White Cement (Africa) Ltd. In 2023, JKCement launched JKMaxx Paints, offering wall, wood, and metal finishes. In the same year, JKCement expanded into construction chemicals with JK Profix, a waterproofing line, and also entered the Ready-Mix Concrete segment with JK Super Concrete, serving Delhi NCR and set for nationwide growth.

For more information, please visit JK Cement: www.jkcement.com.

