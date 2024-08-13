JK Paper Launches 'Sandese Aate Hai' Campaign to Honour Soldiers with Handwritten Letters in Collaboration with Kamiya Jani & Curly Tales

VMPL New Delhi [India], August 13: JK Paper, a leading name in the paper manufacturing industry, is thrilled to unveil the 'Sandese Aate Hai' campaign, a nationwide effort dedicated to honouring and expressing gratitude to the courageous soldiers safeguarding our borders. This year-long initiative -- in partnership with Curly Tales features acclaimed digital content creator Kamiya Jani -- will revitalise the tradition of handwritten letters, allowing citizens to send personal messages to our Jawans at the border. The 'Sandese Aate Hai' campaign, will roll out in multiple phases, is aimed at celebrating patriotism and enhancing community engagement during important national days and events. The campaign will feature on-ground activations such as school programs and Vox-Pop interviews. These activities will invite students and teachers from 100 schools, as well as people from various backgrounds, to write heartfelt messages of gratitude and appreciation for our soldiers, reviving the cherished tradition of handwritten letters in the digital era. These letters, penned on JK Paper, will be personally handed over by Kamiya to the soldiers stationed at the military bases across five different borders.

Partha Biswas, Chief of Sales & Marketing at JK Paper, expressed his enthusiasm for the campaign, stating, "We are incredibly excited about 'Sandese Aate Hai' which aims to revive the cherished tradition of handwritten letters and strengthen the bond between our citizens and soldiers. Just as our Jawans are dedicated to securing our borders, JK Paper is committed to environmental stewardship. Our paper is sourced from 9.50 lakh acres of Agro Social Farm Forestry Program, which not only supports sustainable practices but also provides livelihoods for close to 1,30,000 farmer families. Through this initiative, we hope to make our soldiers feel valued and supported, reaffirming our nation's deep appreciation for their service to the nation."

Kamiya Jani, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Curly Tales Digital Media Pvt. Ltd., said, "It is a privilege to collaborate with JK Paper on this impactful campaign. 'Sandese Aate Hai' celebrates patriotism and brings back the personal touch of handwritten letters in today's digital world. I am excited to be part of this initiative and to deliver these heartfelt messages to our heroes."

The campaign includes an offline school activation phase, engaging with students and teachers in over 100 schools in more than 17 cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune. Additionally, Vox-Pop activities are taking place in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Raipur, and Amritsar at historical sites and public spaces, gathering messages from people from all walks of life. These letters will be personally delivered by Kamiya to military bases before August 15, 2024, using JK Paper -- truly 'The Paper of the Nation'.

Through 'Sandese Aate Hai' JK Paper and Curly Tales aspire to create a meaningful impact, making our soldiers feel appreciated and recognised by the nation they protect. JK Paper is also committed to changing perceptions about paper by promoting eco-friendly practices, offering sustainable alternatives to plastic, and contributing to a greener future.

JK Paper's legacy dates back to 1938 with the establishment of Straw Products Ltd. in Bhopal. Today, JK Paper is a leading Indian player in Office Papers, Coated Papers, Writing and Printing Papers, and High-end Packaging Boards.

The company operates three integrated Pulp and Paper Mills: Unit JKPM in Rayagada, Odisha, near the Eastern coast of India; Unit CPM in Songadh, Gujarat, on the Western coast; and The Sirpur Paper Mills (SPM), a subsidiary in Kagaznagar, Telangana. With a recently completed 170,000 TPA capacity expansion in Packaging Board at Unit CPM, JK Paper's present installed capacity stands at 761,000 TPA. The company has also ventured into the Corrugation business through the acquisition of Horizon Packs Pvt. Ltd. and Securipax Packaging Pvt. Ltd. In FY 23-24, JK Paper acquired a 100 per cent stake in Manipal Utilities Packaging Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Moving forward, the company will focus on improving the efficiency of these plants for better cost advantages.

JK Paper has embarked on a digital transformation journey in key manufacturing processes to reduce variations, improve quality, enhance cost efficiency, deliver better and faster service, and create a direct connection with end customers.

