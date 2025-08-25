JK Tyre Managing Director Anshuman Singhania Receives Prestigious 'CEO of the Year' Award

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 25: JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., the pioneers of innovation in tyre industry, is pleased to share that Anshuman Singhania, Managing Director of the company, has been honoured with the 'CEO of the Year' by the Top Rankers Management Club. The award ceremony was held in New Delhi at the 25th National Management Summit organized by Top Rankers Management Consultants. The recognition is a reflection of his leadership and the collective efforts of the JK Tyre family in driving innovation and growth in the tyre industry.

The award recognizes Singhania's outstanding leadership, vision, and contributions in steering the company towards sustained growth, innovation, and global competitiveness. Under his leadership, the company has strengthened its position as a pioneer in radial tyre technology, expanded its global footprint, and reinforced commitment to sustainability, customer-centricity, and operational excellence.

Expressing his gratitude, Anshuman Singhania, Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries, said, "I am honoured to receive this recognition from the Top Rankers Management Club. This award reflects the collective commitment of the entire JK Tyre team, whose efforts continue to drive our progress. I would like to thank my colleagues, industry partners, and stakeholders for their unwavering support in our journey of growth and transformation."

Singhania has been instrumental in carrying forward the company's legacy of innovation while driving its transformation into a future-ready organization. A driving force of technology adoption and sustainability, he has played a pivotal role in expanding JK Tyre's presence in both domestic and international markets, while also strengthening its brand equity as a trusted mobility partner.

Founded in 1996, the Top Rankers Management Club is a prestigious organization promoted by seasoned HRD professionals and intellectuals. Its Excellence Award for CEO of the Year honours outstanding leaders with a strategic vision for driving organizational excellence and industry transformation.

The flagship company of JK Organisation, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd is amongst the top 20 tyre manufacturers in the world with 11 globally benchmarked 'sustainable' manufacturing facilities - 9 in India and 2 in Mexico - that collectively produce around 35 million tyres annually. Pioneering Radial technology in India, the Company produced its first radial tyre in 1977. JK Tyre's unwavering commitment towards innovation is reflected through its state-of-the-art global research and technology centre the "Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence" in Mysore, which houses state-of-the-art testing and validation equipment. JK Tyre secured 'Best in Class' rating in ESG performance in recognition of its superior environment, social and governance (ESG) practices. JK Tyre has been awarded the most coveted Safety award in the world - the 'Sword of Honour' for Safety across all its plants by the British Safety Council, UK. JK Tyre has also been recognized among the India's top 30 Most Sustainable companies by Business World and JK Tyre is India's first tyre company to join RE100.



