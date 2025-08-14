JMGO N1S Ultimate - SPRODE INDIA Marks 10 Years of JMGO in India with Upcoming Exclusive Independence Day Pre-Booking Announcement

SMPL

New Delhi [India], August 14: SPRODE INDIA, the original and national distributor of JMGO projectors in India since 2016, proudly announces the exclusive Independence Day Pre-Booking of the JMGO N1S Ultimate -- a next-generation 4K Triple-Laser Gimbal Projector with Real 3D - launching this 23rd August 2025.

For the first time ever, only 400 Indian customers will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own one of the world's most advanced 3-laser 4K projectors with true 3D cinematic experience -- at a never-before price-- an exclusive offer available only at www.sprodeindia.com and not through any other platforms or dealers.

This campaign celebrates 10 years of JMGO in India, a journey that began when SPRODE INDIA introduced India's one of the first smart LED projectors in 2016 -- transforming a market then dominated by outdated lamp-based technology. Globally, JMGO is an innovation powerhouse, having received 60+ international awards across Germany, USA, Taiwan, China, and Japan, and holding over 540 industrial patents in projection, optics, and smart imaging.

Now, with the N1S Ultimate, SPRODE and JMGO are once again setting new standards in home cinema for Indian consumers.

JMGO N1S Ultimate - Technology That Honors a Decade of Trust

* MALC™ 2.0 Triple-Color Laser Optics (4K, 10-bit) | 110% BT.2020 | 1.07 billion colors

* Real 3D Projection Support - immersive, theater-like depth at home

* 3,300 ISO / 3,500 ANSI lumens - brilliant clarity even in daylight

* Built-in 360° x 135° Gimbal Stand - with auto-focus, keystone, screen fit & eye protection

* Google TV + Native Netflix + 10,000+ apps - no dongle needed

* TOF + CMOS sensors - smart auto-calibration for any surface

* Dolby & DTS-tuned 20W speakers - deep 45 Hz bass and cinematic audio

* Ultra-quiet operation (