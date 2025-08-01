JMGO & SPRODE INDIA Celebrate 10 Years with VIP LASER Club Launch & India's BEST 4K 3-Laser Projector

SMPL

New Delhi [India], August 1: A decade ago, SPRODE INDIA introduced Indian households to a groundbreaking concept that redefined home entertainment. Partnering with JMGO, a global leader in projection technology, SPRODE sparked a transformation in how Indians experience movies, sports, and gaming at home. Today, celebrating ten years of trust, visionary innovation, and enduring relationships, SPRODE INDIA renews its commitment to delivering unmatched visual experiences across India.

Imagine converting any space in your home into a breathtaking cinema hall, enjoying visuals on a colossal screen up to 200 inches with astonishing 4K laser clarity. JMGO projectors aren't merely an alternative to traditional televisions--they dramatically outperform them. Offering unrivaled picture quality, incredible portability, effortless operation, and a fully immersive cinematic experience, it's evident why Indian families increasingly prefer JMGO projectors over conventional TVs.

JMGO's projection innovations have earned 50+ top global honors--including Germany's Red Dot Award, Japan's VGP Gold Prize (multiple times), Taiwan's Golden Pin, and IFA Berlin's Laser Projection Technology Gold Award--across the USA, Europe, and Asia. With over 500 patents, JMGO continues to set worldwide benchmarks in design and technology.

Throughout this remarkable decade, SPRODE INDIA has been more than just a distributor. It has set an industry benchmark by delivering exceptional service, unparalleled expertise, and reliable official warranty support--qualities unmatched by newer market entrants.

A Decade of Excellence: Pioneering India's Visual Future

Since 2016, SPRODE INDIA has cultivated lasting relationships built on trust and innovation, earning repeat customers nationwide. Loyal patrons like Dipankar Samaddar from Kolkata remain committed to SPRODE, appreciating the consistent quality, innovation, and genuine care that underpin every interaction.

SPRODE has consistently introduced groundbreaking technologies, from portable LED projectors like the P1 and P2 to the industry-leading JMGO U2 triple-laser TV. These global innovations became accessible realities in Indian homes, thanks to SPRODE's vision and support infrastructure.

The celebration continues with the latest marvel--the JMGO N1S Ultimate. This state-of-the-art device is turning heads worldwide with:

-MALC 2.0 triple-color laser optics for unmatched color vibrancy

- Built in 360 Deg Gimbal

- True 4K & 3D playback for immersive viewing

- 110% BT.2020 color gamut delivering richer colors than traditional displays

- Low-latency gaming mode via HDMI 2.1 ideal for gamers

- Integrated Netflix and Google TV for seamless streaming

- Auto wall-color calibration and obstacle avoidance technology for hassle-free setup More than a projector, it's an AI-driven entertainment revolution.

Introducing: SPRODE-JMGO INDIA VIP Laser Club

Marking this momentous ten-year milestone, SPRODE INDIA proudly launches the exclusive SPRODE-JMGO INDIA VIP Laser Club.

To maintain the utmost exclusivity and ensure personalized customer support, only 250 initial VIP registrations will be accepted. Early VIP members receive unmatched early access, premium pricing, exclusive invitations, and personalized service

Members of this elite club will enjoy:

-Early and exclusive pre-launch access to new JMGO projectors

-Special members-only discount pricing and offers

- Priority premium customer support

-Invitations to exclusive webinars, demos, and product launches

- In addition, VIP members will enjoy exclusive lifestyle privileges curated from India's finest brands--premium automotive benefits with SAINI GROUP (Hyundai, MG, and Mahindra), smart living experiences from OTOHOM Automation, advanced technology solutions by MICRO CENTRE India, signature luxury offerings from PLATINUM GROUP, creators of landmark residences and premium lifestyle developments, and bespoke real estate privileges from GANGULY GROUP, one of Kolkata's most trusted names in premium housing.

Registration is now live at www.sprodeindia.com

Choosing SPRODE guarantees authentic JMGO products, comprehensive warranty coverage, and consistent official software updates--ensuring peace of mind alongside technological brilliance.

SPRODE's Vision: Expanding Beyond Home Entertainment

While enhancing home entertainment remains central, SPRODE INDIA's aspirations extend far beyond. The company actively contributes to broader technological progress across various sectors, notably:

-Industrial-grade PoE networking infrastructure

-AI automation solutions through the AgentX360.in platform, enabling enterprises to automate and optimize 24x7 operational workflows

This multifaceted approach embodies SPRODE's mission to democratize futuristic technology, empowering India's homes and industries equally.

Founder's Visionary Perspective

"In 2016, we made a daring move by introducing an entirely new way for Indians to experience visual entertainment. Today, we stand proudly not merely as distributors but as true pioneers. The

launch of our VIP Laser Club signifies our unwavering promise: Indian consumers will always receive tomorrow's technology today. We deeply thank India for the trust and belief that enabled us to shape this journey."

-- Atulana Ghosh, Founder, SPRODE INDIA

A Decade of Gratitude to India

Above all, the greatest reward over the last ten years has been the trust, friendship, and lasting connections forged with millions of Indian households. Beyond business, this has been a journey deeply rooted in sincerity, reliability, and heartfelt innovation.

"India deserves immediate access to the best technology--not years later," says Koushik Biswas, AI Division Head, SPRODE INDIA. "Our decade-long journey with JMGO proves that consistent innovation, unwavering vision, and genuine customer care can create an enduring legacy."

Discover More

-www.sprodeindia.com

-www.agentx360.in

- +91-70446-83789

- Editorial queries: info@sprodeindia.com

