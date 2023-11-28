JOGO Health (India) granted World's first Joint Commision International(JCI) accreditation for a digital clinic

ATK

Singapore, November 28: JOGO Health (India), a digital clinic that leverages proprietary and patented digital interventions to offer comprehensive rehabilitation for musculoskeletal, pelvic floor disorders, chronic pain and neuromuscular conditions, today announced that it has been granted the prestigious JCI accreditation by the Chicago, USA based Joint Commission International.

"Receiving JCI accreditation, that too First in the world for an outpatient digital clinic, is an important milestone for us. It shows our commitment to patient safety and quality outcomes in the rapidly evolving digital therapeutics and digital health world" said Sanjai Murali, Founder and CEO of JOGO Health Inc.

The Joint Commission is a US-based nonprofit organization that accredits more than 22,000 US health care organizations and programs. The international branch accredits medical services from around the world.

A majority of US state governments recognize Joint Commission accreditation as a condition of licensure for the receipt of Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements.

"JOGO Health (India) has pioneered digital therapeutics and rehabilitation in India. We are so glad and proud to be the First in the World to receive this accreditation" said Charles Jesudasan, General Manager and Country Head (India) of JOGO Health (India) Pvt. Ltd.

"Digital Health has been a wild west with no proper standards and processes. JOGO Health wanted to take the first step in treating digital health and digital therapeutics seriously, just like any other medical intervention. JCI accreditation shows that we are moving in the right direction" said Siva Nadarajah, President and Co-founder of JOGO Health.

Since launching during the COVID-19 pandemic, JOGO India has treated more than 20,000 patients across a wide variety of conditions, including stroke, chronic lower back pain, migraine, incontinence, Parkinson's Disease and chronic constipation.

JOGO Health, a Mayo Clinic Ventures portfolio company, provides comprehensive value-based care, leveraging patented digital interventions for chronic pain, migraine, cancer pain, stroke, pelvic floor disorders, and Parkinson's disease. Built on the pioneering work of late Dr. Joseph Brudny, New York University's Rusk Rehabilitation Center, and Dr. Gordon Silverman, Rockefeller University, JOGO uses wearable sensors and an AI-driven app to provide care. Treatments are delivered via JOGO's own hybrid clinics and through a network of partner Hospitals.

