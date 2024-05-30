Join the Celebration: Special Deals at 300+ Nationwide outlets - One Bite Closer to your Dreams

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 30: ONE BITE is one of the fastest-growing fast-food restaurant chains in India, renowned for its diverse menu, alluring ambience, and groundbreaking franchise opportunities. With 300+ outlets nationwide, ONE BITE empowers individuals to realize their entrepreneurial dreams through its innovative franchise model, offering attractive investment options and significant returns.

In the Fast-Paced world of Fast Food Franchises, achieving significant milestones is not a small feat. However One Bite, a prominent brand in the Indian fast food industry, has recently marked a remarkable achievement by expanding its footprint to over 300+ Franchise outlets nationwide. We have covered 26 States of Indian Territories and leading to a widespread presence in almost 280+ cities and towns successfully. This milestone not only underscores the brand's robust growth but also speaks volumes about its popularity and customer appeal. Over the years, the brand's commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has propelled its expansion.

ONE BITE VISION:

Great things in business are never done by one person, they're done by a team of people. Our franchisee's for us is the same team of people who are supporting us and counting on us in "One bite" expansion for PAN INDIA.

ONE BITE MISSION:

Being a new venture in Industry Success wouldn't be possible without our Franchisees's Alliance, their contribution means a lot to us. We believe that "Most good Associations are built on Mutual Trust & Respect" So give an opportunity to "One Bite" for becoming a successful Franchisee with Economic Investment & Huge Returns.

ONE BITE USPs of Becoming Franchise Partner:

* Very Economic Investment with Good Returns.

* Break even time is 12 to 15 months, as Investment is less.

* Very Negligible Royalty 2 per cent. In Case if Sale would be Below to 3 lacs in a Month, then No Royalty would be Applicable.

* Trained staff support would be there at the time of opening of outlet.

* No wastage would be there, as we have the best Customized Inventory Maintained software.

* No chef or skilled person would be required as we have to assemble Frozen Precooked material at the store level, so a fresh guy with a very minimal salary can also mug up things within 15 to 20 days.

One Bite's Franchise Model is designed to Empower Franchisees with Comprehensive Support, including assistance with Site Selection, Outlet Setup, Training, Marketing, and ongoing Operational Guidance. How we work at One Bite is mentioned Below by Picturization;

CONCLUSION: So, To Celebrate this significant milestone, One Bite is thrilled to announce a special offer for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to join its franchise network. As a gesture of appreciation to its loyal customers and prospective franchisees, One Bite is offering a 10 per cent Flat Discount on Franchise fees for a limited time. One Bite invites aspiring entrepreneurs to join its journey and become a part of its thriving franchise network. Don't miss this opportunity to take a bite of success with One Bite!

NOTE: For those who are interested in availing the special franchise offer of 10 per cent discount on Franchise Fees, kindly send a screenshot of this article for Reference.

For Franchise Enquiries, Please Contact:

Mukesh Patel

8800893218

(Business Development Head)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)