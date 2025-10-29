Jolly Phonics Expands Literacy Mission in India with Nationwide Teacher Training Tour

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 29: Jolly Phonics, the world-renowned English literacy programme by Jolly Learning (UK), is set to strengthen its footprint in India through an extensive teacher training tour covering nine major cities this November -- Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Indore, Delhi, and Jodhpur.

The initiative aims to empower educators with practical skills and proven methodologies to make English teaching more engaging, effective, and inclusive. The nationwide programme includes interactive training sessions conducted by certified Indian Jolly Phonics trainers, demonstrating how the approach enables children to achieve faster and more confident literacy outcomes compared to traditional methods.

Developed with a research-based, multi-sensory structure, Jolly Phonics teaches children the five key skills of reading and writing through fun and engaging activities. Its synthetic phonics approach--used successfully in over 100 countries--helps ensure that every child, regardless of background or learning level, gains strong foundational literacy skills.

Speaking about the India tour, Chris Jolly, Founder of Jolly Learning and publisher of Jolly Phonics, said:"Jolly Phonics is designed to make learning English both enjoyable and effective. This training tour will help Indian teachers experience firsthand how this approach transforms classrooms and accelerates literacy growth among children."

Over the years, Jolly Phonics has become the programme of choice in top-performing education systems around the world, and notably in the highest performing countries, Singapore and Ireland contributing significantly to global literacy progress. With its growing presence in Indian schools, this initiative marks another step toward making quality English education accessible to every child.

India Tour Schedule:

- Bangalore: November 5 - The Brigade School

- Chennai: November 6 - Velammal School

- Hyderabad: November 7 - Delhi Public School, Nacharam

- Pune: November 8 - Victorious Kids Educares, Kharadi

- Mumbai: November 9 - Valia Banquet, Andheri West

- Ahmedabad: November 10 - SGVP International School

- Indore: November 11 - Daly College

- Delhi: November 12 - Prometheus School, Noida

- Jodhpur: November 15 - Novotel Hotel

About Jolly Phonics:

Jolly Phonics is an internationally acclaimed, research-driven early literacy programme by Jolly Learning Ltd., UK. Based on synthetic phonics, it offers a fun, multi-sensory approach to teaching children how to read and write effectively. The programme has transformed literacy outcomes in classrooms worldwide and continues to inspire educators to make English learning accessible and exciting for every child.

