Josler Hydrocarbons and Heath Consultants signs MoU for Public Safety and Environmental Conservation in India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 13: Ahmedabad-based Josler Hydrocarbons, a key player in the petroleum E & P sector since 2010, together with its partner Heath Consultants, Inc. US on signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), this MoU, which is part of an Energy collaboration between India and the US jointly announced by PM Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden at the Leaders' Summit on climate in Apr, 21, was signed under the aegis of US- India Low Emission Gas Task Force (LEGT). This MoU will pave the way for ushering in technological know how and rendering attendant services related to Natural gas leak prevention technology. Josler Hydrocarbons has played a crucial role in facilitating a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between its technology partner, the US-based health consultant & MNGL.

Driven by the foresight of Shri Sudhanshu Mehta, CMD of Josler, the company embarked on gas leak survey projects since 2019, to battle Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions within network of various City Gas Distribution utility companies. Ever since, Josler has successfully examined more than 13,000+ kilometres of underground pipelines, detecting leaks that safeguard both citizens and operator's safety, the environment and help in curbing financial losses caused from gas leaks. Of notable significance is the swift payback period for the cost incurred by the operator company in conducting the Gas Leak Detection survey through Josler is not more than one month of gas loss saved. This underscores the financial prudence of Josler's endeavor, emphasizing its commitment to providing efficient and economically sound solutions for the industry.

Josler Hydrocarbons has been a partner with Heath for over 10 years and provides services to most of the reputed Indian companies.

Paul Wehnert, Executive Vice President, Health Consultants, said, "Heath... to work with MNGL in technology transfer and associated field services with our India partner Josler Hydrocarbons to reduce methane emissions and increase public safety across the MNGL footprint in India. Heath provides gas leak detection solutions for energy and industrial customers across the globe.

Speaking at the sidelines of MoU signing, Neel Mehta, Director, Josler explicated that this is agreement positions MNGL, Heath, and Josler to jointly explore opportunities in mitigating fugitive methane emissions, preventing damage to underground utilities, recovering waste heat, accurately locating underground gas lines, and enhancing overall public safety.

Reflecting on this significant milestone, Josler's Chairman Sudhanshu Mehta, emphasised, "This Memorandum of Understanding embodies Josler's commitment to '"Safe and Clean environment". It underscores our unwavering dedication to pioneering innovative approaches in the energy sector that priorities environmental conservation and public safety."

Josler Hydrocarbons India Pvt Ltd is a diversified group that operates in Oil and Gas, IT & ITES, Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems, City Gas Distribution Solutions, Telecom, Solutions for Smart City development, Encrypted Secure Communication, catering the wider needs to clients requirements.

Josler started its activities with base at Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the oil capital of Western India in the year 2008 with evaluation of exploration blocks for bidding in NELP-VII Round of Govt. of India. The journey continued through the years 2009 and 2010 with evaluation of prospective exploration blocks in NELP-VIII and NELP-IX.

For more information, please visit - http://www.sudhanshumehta.com/

