JSW Group's Energy Business Chooses Wrench SmartProject PMIS Over Global Brands

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 22: JSW Energy Limited, one of India's leading renewable energy and power companies, has selected the Wrench SmartProject Project Management Information System (PMIS) after an intensive one-year evaluation of nine leading global PMIS solutions.

According to Harish Parihar, India Business Head at Wrench Solutions, "JSW was looking for a system that would enable an integrated project management information system capable of proactively monitoring their projects and consolidating project data across various software systems. They found that the solution designed by Wrench was the most optimal for their needs."

Jigishu Shah, Head-IPMS, JSW Energy, said, "We had very stringent criteria, and Wrench met those, surpassed others based on industry reference. Their domain knowledge and track record in the industry are impressive, and we look forward to using SmartProject PMIS on all our upcoming renewable projects with progressively scaling up to group level."

K.V. Daniel, CEO of Wrench Solutions, added, "We're delighted to welcome JSW to the Wrench family. I'm confident our solution will help them plan, manage, and execute deliverables in an integrated and cohesive way, improving outcomes across all aspects of the project cycle--including data management, collaboration, progress tracking, risk and issue management, forecasting, quality, safety, and more. Ultimately, it will enable them to deliver every project on time and on budget."

Wrench will initially roll out SmartProject PMIS across JSW's portfolio of wind and solar projects, with plans to progressively expand it to other group companies.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)